For Prince George’s Birthday, His All-Time Cutest Photos, Ranked

Today, July 22, Britain’s most lovable—and also most trouble-making—young royal is celebrating his birthday.

Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton and big brother to Princess Charlotte, turns two today. Two years old seems young, does it not? The guy is such a character, it is hard to imagine there was ever a world without him.

The little prince might only be two, but he has wasted no time impressing himself upon our hearts with one adorable, aww-inducing photo after the next. In honor of his birthday today, here are Prince George’s all-time most adorable photos—ranked from cute to really, really, really cute.

10. Prince George with crazy hair in New Zealand

Why it makes the list: This is indisputably the most delightful hairstyle worn by any male royal, ever.

9. Prince George at a butterfly exhibit

Why it makes the list: His majestic pose is Top Model-worthy, and yet completely candid. The prince is a natural.

8. Prince George munching on mum’s hair

Why it makes the list: Whose hair is Prince George so casually chewing? None other than mum Kate Middleton, she of the most glorious locks in the land. This photo is a strong early indication of George’s trademark boldness.

7. Prince George at an Australian Zoo

Why it makes the list: Prepare for maximum cuteness. That rabbit-like Australian animal is called a “bilby,” and, in honor of his visit, the zoo named said bilby after Prince George.

6. Prince George’s Mario Testino photo shoot

Why it makes the list: Shot by fashion photographer Mario Testino, this sweet shot looks like something out of Vogue.

5. Prince George at his christening

Why it makes the list: That royal christening dress is everything.

4. Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Why it makes the list: Besides the blue knee socks? It is impossible not to love how much Prince George appears to adore his sister.

3. Prince George’s official 2014 holiday photo shoot

Why it makes the list: The pairing of that cheeky expression and the miniature sweater vest are truly heartwarming.

2. Prince George at Princess Charlotte’s christening

Why it makes the list: The juxtaposition of the charming, embroidered, Peter-Pan-collared outfit with the powerful stance and threatening stare is hard to beat.

1. Prince George laughing behind a window

Why it makes the list: It is not one of Prince George’s better-known portraits. He is not wearing any exceptional items of clothing, throwing toys, or making his signature chubby-cheeked pout. The photo is even a little bit grainy. And yet, in what other picture can one find such an uninhibited expression of the absolute purest joy? Nowhere, is the answer.