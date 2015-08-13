Daughter of Former Assemblyman Adubato Receives Committee Support for Judgeship

Lisa Adubato, daughter of the late Assemblyman Michael Adubato, received the support this morning of the Senate Judiciary Committee in her bid to be a Superior Court Judge.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Nick Scutari (D-22) noted Newark North Ward Leader Steve Adubato’s advocacy on behalf of the nominee, his niece.

The late Michael Adubato, brother of Steve Adubato Sr., served nine consecutive terms in the assembly, beginning in 1974. He represented the 28th and 30th Districts, which included Hudson and Essex counties, and did not run for re-election in 1991, according to his 1993 obituary in the New York Times. He was 58 at the time of his death.

His daughter Lisa Adubato serves as counsel to the firm of Becker Meisel. She has over twenty-five years’ experience in the area of complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on professional liability matters, construction litigation, partnership and shareholder disputes, employment law, real estate disputes and contractual breaches.

Early in her career, she was part of the legal team in the landmark Consumer Fraud Act case of Chattin v. Cape May Greene, 243 N.J. Super. 590 (App. Div. 1990), aff’d 124 N.J. 520 (1991). She was also lead counsel in a legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty suit resulting in a multi-million dollar settlement for her client. She has been involved in a number of matters where favorable resolutions were reached in shareholder disputes and in employment litigation involving professional corporations.

Adubato graduated with honors from Seton Hall School of Law in 1987 and clerked for the Hon. Thomas F. Shebell, Jr. in the Appellate Division. In 2011, she was was elected as a Cranford Township Commissioner, and re-elected to that position in 2014. She is in her second year of service as Deputy Mayor of Cranford and Finance Commissioner.