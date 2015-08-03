Watermelon Cocktails to Die for in This Summer Heat

Today is National Watermelon Day!
You could celebrate with a popsicle, a delicious watermelon feta salad, or a few slices, but you’d be best to refresh with a nothing other than a watermelon cocktail.
Although not the most common drink ingredient, it certainly pairs well. Watermelon is actually the perfect compliment to numerous staple cocktail ingredients—mint, elderflower and lime juice, to name a few. What’s more, be it juiced, muddled or as a garnish, introducing the fruit is a fun (and delicious) way to add a bit of freshness to your booze. So if you’re a fan of garden-to-glass or just want something refreshing for a summer happy hour, any of the below watermelon cocktails will do.
The Watermelon Brunch Cup
1 oz. Hangar 1 Straight vodka
2 oz. vermouth
1/2 oz. lemon juice
1/2 oz. fresh watermelon juice
3/4 oz. ginger syrup
3 pieces fresh Watermelon
Garnish with mintMuddle 3 large pieces of watermelon and ginger simple syrup. Add Hangar 1, vermouth, and fresh lemon and stir well and garnish with mint sprig.
Head Above Watermelon
1.25 oz. Casamigos Blanco
2 oz. fresh pressed watermelon juice
1/2 oz. fresh lime juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup
2 oz Alagash Hefeweizen
Shake all ingredients together except the Hefeweizen, pour into chilled brandy snifter, add Hefeweizen and garnish with a mint leaf.
Watermelon Julep
2 oz. Jim Beam rye whiskey
1 oz. simple syrup
9 mint leaves
4 cubes fresh watermelon
Melon balls and a mint sprig
Muddle the mint with the simple syrup, then add watermelon and muddle again. Add crushed ice and rye whiskey and stir to distribute mint. Top with crushed ice and garnish with melon balls and a mint sprig.
Frisky Fling
1.5 oz. Hendrick’s gin
1/2 oz. lemon juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup
Three watermelon cubes
Two cucumber slices
Sparkling sake
Thai Watermelon Martini
2.5 oz. Tito’s vodka
1/2 oz. lime juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup
Lemon grass slice
Thai basil leaves
Five watermelon cubes
Garnish with two spiked watermelon cubes and a Thai basil sprig
Muddle the lemon grass, Thai basil and three watermelon cubes. Shake ingredients, strain into a martini glass and garnish.
Watermelon Congo Pear Sparkler (Serves 10)
3 bottles Bai5 Congo Pear
Half a watermelon
1 bunch fresh rosemary
1 liter seltzer or 1 bottle sparkling white wine
Dice watermelon and add to beverage dispenser with ice and rosemary. Add Congo Pear, and top with seltzer or sparkling wine.
NOLET’S Silver Watermelon Sparkler Punch
750 ml NOLET’S Silver dry gin
750 ml bottles sparkling sake
24 oz. watermelon juice
375 ml lemon juice
375 ml agave nectar
Watermelon chunks
Snow Leopard Garden
1.5 oz. Snow Leopard Vodka
2 oz. fresh watermelon juice
1/2 oz. lemon juice
1/2 oz. agave nectar
1/4 oz. elderflower cordial
Top of the World
1 oz. Aperol
1/4 oz. Saint Germaine
3 oz. Prosecco
Top with watermelon juice