Watermelon Cocktails to Die for in This Summer Heat

Today is National Watermelon Day!

You could celebrate with a popsicle, a delicious watermelon feta salad, or a few slices, but you’d be best to refresh with a nothing other than a watermelon cocktail.

Although not the most common drink ingredient, it certainly pairs well. Watermelon is actually the perfect compliment to numerous staple cocktail ingredients—mint, elderflower and lime juice, to name a few. What’s more, be it juiced, muddled or as a garnish, introducing the fruit is a fun (and delicious) way to add a bit of freshness to your booze. So if you’re a fan of garden-to-glass or just want something refreshing for a summer happy hour, any of the below watermelon cocktails will do.

The Watermelon Brunch Cup

1 oz. Hangar 1 Straight vodka

2 oz. vermouth

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. fresh watermelon juice

3/4 oz. ginger syrup

3 pieces fresh Watermelon

Garnish with mintMuddle 3 large pieces of watermelon and ginger simple syrup. Add Hangar 1, vermouth, and fresh lemon and stir well and garnish with mint sprig.

Head Above Watermelon

1.25 oz. Casamigos Blanco

2 oz. fresh pressed watermelon juice

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

2 oz Alagash Hefeweizen

Shake all ingredients together except the Hefeweizen, pour into chilled brandy snifter, add Hefeweizen and garnish with a mint leaf.

Watermelon Julep

2 oz. Jim Beam rye whiskey

1 oz. simple syrup

9 mint leaves

4 cubes fresh watermelon

Melon balls and a mint sprig

Muddle the mint with the simple syrup, then add watermelon and muddle again. Add crushed ice and rye whiskey and stir to distribute mint. Top with crushed ice and garnish with melon balls and a mint sprig.

Frisky Fling

1.5 oz. Hendrick’s gin

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Three watermelon cubes

Two cucumber slices

Sparkling sake

Thai Watermelon Martini

2.5 oz. Tito’s vodka

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Lemon grass slice

Thai basil leaves

Five watermelon cubes

Garnish with two spiked watermelon cubes and a Thai basil sprig

Muddle the lemon grass, Thai basil and three watermelon cubes. Shake ingredients, strain into a martini glass and garnish.

Watermelon Congo Pear Sparkler (Serves 10)

3 bottles Bai5 Congo Pear

Half a watermelon

1 bunch fresh rosemary

1 liter seltzer or 1 bottle sparkling white wine

Dice watermelon and add to beverage dispenser with ice and rosemary. Add Congo Pear, and top with seltzer or sparkling wine.

NOLET’S Silver Watermelon Sparkler Punch

750 ml NOLET’S Silver dry gin

750 ml bottles sparkling sake

24 oz. watermelon juice

375 ml lemon juice

375 ml agave nectar

Watermelon chunks

Snow Leopard Garden 1.5 oz. Snow Leopard Vodka

2 oz. fresh watermelon juice

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

1/4 oz. elderflower cordial