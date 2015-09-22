If you love emojis and find yourself constantly texting and tweeting about Hillary Clinton, here’s some good news for you.

A full emoji keyboard of Hillary Clinton and her pantsuits is now available for download for iOS and Android. The keyboard is courtesy of emoji platform Snaps, who is also releasing Hillary GIFs and stickers as a part of the “Hillmoji” keyboard.

The apps will work across a variety of messaging platforms including Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp, Kik, Tango and others, according to a press release.