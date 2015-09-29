David Hockney to Show Larry Gagosian Portrait, Auction Terms Explained, and More

David Hockney to show 75 new portraits next year in London. The show at the Royal Academy of Arts features portraits of friends and associates of Mr. Hockney, which happens to include Larry Gagosian and Benedikt Taschen. He began the series when he returned to Los Angeles in 2013, he said. Each subject sat at Mr. Hockney’s Mulholland Drive studio for 20 hours.

Provenance investigation by Norwegian museum prompts whole exhibit.

Guide to auction house terminology.

Toledo Museum announced they will return the Indian art works hocked by notorious art thief.

Bushwick space Silent Barn damaged in fire.

Materials from Banksy’s Dismaland will be sent to a migrant camp in Calais, France, where they will be used to build shelters.

Russian artist Leonid Nikolayev dead at 31.

The Moscow Biennale is broke but the organizer and curators don’t care. “The financial situation of the biennale is almost hilarious,” co-curator Bart de Baere told Artnet News. “Its budget is 20 percent of that of the Sharjah Biennial, held in the poorest of the Emirate states, and 5 percent of the Sao Paulo Biennale.”