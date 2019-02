That headline alone tells the story.

Yes, it’s Elizabeth, indeed, a school board election, Tony Monteiro – yeah, you know the rest – is the incumbent fighting for his seat, it’s Lesniak v. Fajardo, and, oh yeah, Pablo Fonseca’s on Monteiro GOTV duty.

Er, and Hudson County-schooled animal Sean Caddle’s working the other side of the divide.

Deployed by Fonseca, the TV sound truck above is navigating the neighborhoods as Monteiro and his team try to retain control of the board.