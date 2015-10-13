Quentin Tarantino Talked About Race, and the Internet Wasn’t Pleased

Quentin Tarantino may not care what his critics think, but they have an awful lot to say about him.

The controversial filmmaker, whose new movie The Hateful Eight will open in limited release on Christmas Day, is in hot water for comments he made while being interviewed by author Bret Easton Ellis. The interview, which was posted online last night, will appear in print in the October 25 New York Times Style magazine.

Even though Mr. Tarantino’s films have won multiple Oscars, he is still disappointed in the Academy. He claims that it “bugged” him that Inglorious Basterds lost Best Picture to The Hurt Locker, even though he admits “it was exciting that a woman (Kathryn Bigelow) had made such a good war film…it wasn’t like I lost to something dreadful.”

Mr. Tarantino’s most incendiary comments, however, were about race. The man behind Django Unchained thinks Selma, a more reserved film about race, “deserved an Emmy.” He also said that those who criticize the way race is treated in his films make him out to be a “supervillain.”

“It’s been a long time since the subject of a writer’s skin was mentioned as often as mine,” Mr. Tarantino said. “You wouldn’t think the color of a writer’s skin should have any effect on the words themselves.”

Not surprisingly, the fact that these comments came from a while filmmaker led to a lot of Twitter vitriol:

More pertinent than the color of Quentin Tarantino's skin is its thinness — Glenn Kenny (@Glenn__Kenny) October 12, 2015

Tarantino has gotten WAAAY to comfortable. Like black people have given him a pass or something. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 13, 2015

"A conversation about race with Quentin Tarantino and Bret Easton Elli–" *PSHH* *fwwwwwp* pic.twitter.com/wgePA1Y7Rx — Robert Rath (@RobWritesPulp) October 13, 2015

I was once briefly at the same bar table as Tarantino. It was squirmily awkward how intent he was on impressing the Black guy in our party. — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 13, 2015

"Quentin Tarantino & Bret Easton Ellis discuss race". I'm torn between popcorn and arson right now. — Kayleigh Anne (@Ceilidhann) October 13, 2015

fine, let’s see what Tarantino is saying… *clicks* *sighs* actually, Quentin, no. no one *has* to deal with you. pic.twitter.com/BSYtn7M1aH — Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc) October 13, 2015

Tarantino & Bret Easton Ellis have made important work, but their exchanges on race and gender are appalling. https://t.co/ICaGKs4ZPp — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) October 13, 2015

Whoever at @nytimes responsible for this Bret Easton Ellis/Quentin Tarantino interview should be fired. — t (@thhoffm) October 13, 2015

Looks like Mr. Tarantino doesn’t let his characters have all the controversial lines.