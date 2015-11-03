Davis: Handling of Missing Ballots Will Prevent Any Benefit to Mazzeo

Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said this afternoon that the county’s missing provisional ballots are still at large. Democratic candidates Vince Mazzeo (D-2) and Colin Bell were visibly rattled when PolitickerNJ went to their campaign headquarters earlier on election day.

Bell had described the missing provisional ballots as an “oversight.” The ballots’ absence could be a blow to the campaign’s chances in a race that many experts have described as too close to call.

In an emailed statement, Davis said that the ballots had reached Atlantic City voters, but not county residents.

“As of [2:00 PM] the provisionals were still not delivered to polling places in Egg Harbor Township. But for some reason they were delivered to Atlantic City right away,” he said.

“We are pleased with the court’s oversight of this matter with the cooperation of the attorney general,” Davis continued. “Mazzeo got in on 51 questionable provisional ballots two years ago. We don’t want to see games with provisionals again.”

“[This] is the Democratic county clerk’s responsibility,” he added.

Judge Mark Sandson ordered this afternoon that members of the Board of Elections keep delivering provisional ballots to polling places in the county, and that the Attorney General’s office report on the state of the provisional ballots tomorrow morning.

The provisional ballots will not be able to be counted or verified until after that hearing, and a full list of those turned away from the polls due to the lack of ballots will have to be reported to the Attorney General.

Davis and county clerk Ed McGettigan had been the driving forces behind vote-by-mail applications from the General Majority PAC being thrown out earlier in the cycle due to residents’ names and addresses being pre-printed on the forms.