Obama v. Christie (Continued)

As Gov. Chris Christie took to Sean Hannity’s Fox television show Monday night to continue to complain about the CNBC debate, media bias and President Barack Obama, the president fired back with a criticism of the GOP presidential field.

“Have you noticed that everyone of these candidates say, ‘Obama’s weak. Putin’s kicking sand in his face. When I talk to Putin, he’s going to straighten out,'” Obama said last night after having left Newark and on his way to see the Broadway show Hamilton. “Then it turns out they can’t handle a bunch of CNBC moderators at the debate. Let me tell you, if you can’t handle those guys, then I don’t think the Chinese and the Russians are going to be too worried about you.”

A vociferous critic of Obama who routinely pokes at what he says is the President’s lack of toughness, Christie simultaneously griped to Hannity about CNBC.

“There are huge issues to discuss and not to get into a back and forth. It wasn’t an interview; it was a debate they were supposed to be moderating,” said the New Jersey governor, referencing last week’s CNBC presidential debate. “Ask a question, let us give an answer that’s fair and have the discretion to follow-up if they wanted to but not in the middle of the question, not with snarky bias-filled responses. And that’s what happened. Their biased showed.

“They want to make themselves famous,” Christie added. “They’re more important. And they get to brag to their friends at the cocktail parties on the weekends. Look what i did to that Republican.”

Hannity agreed.