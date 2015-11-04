Unofficial Results in LD2 Show Incumbents Winning

Incumbent Republican Assemblyman Chris Brown appears to have held on in the fiercely contested LD2.
Right now, Brown’s rival, incumbent Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, also appears to have won, according to unofficial totals from the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office.
|General Assembly District 2
|114/121 94.21%
|Under Votes
|4015
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rep – Chris BROWN
|15,909
|26.05%
|Dem – Vincent MAZZEO
|15,722
|25.75%
|Dem – Colin BELL
|15,149
|24.81%
|Rep – Will PAULS
|14,251
|23.34%
|Write-In
|30
|0.05%
|Total
|61,061
|100.00%