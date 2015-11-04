Unofficial Results in LD2 Show Incumbents Winning

Incumbent Republican Assemblyman Chris Brown appears to have held on in the fiercely contested LD2.

Right now, Brown’s rival, incumbent Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, also appears to have won, according to unofficial totals from the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office.

General Assembly District 2
114/121 94.21%
Under Votes 4015
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Rep – Chris BROWN 15,909 26.05%
Dem – Vincent MAZZEO 15,722 25.75%
Dem – Colin BELL 15,149 24.81%
Rep – Will PAULS 14,251 23.34%
Write-In 30 0.05%
Total 61,061 100.00%

 

