Attention Holiday Shoppers, We Have the Ultimate Gift Guide for Guys

Don't forget about the gents

By

WELL SHOT

Look no further stressed out holiday shoppers, we have assembled the only gift guide you’ll need for your guy this giving season. Every base is covered from luxe timepieces and designer sports gear, to essential accessories and must-have swimwear for the warmer months, which, like the holiday season, will be here before you know it.

ACCESSORIES

Haspel, Wool Scarf. $275. – Smathers & Branson, Christmas Life Needlepoint Belt. $165. – Nice Laundry, Wild Child III Socks. $99 for 18 pairs.

TIMEPIECES

Brooks Brothers Red Fleece, Round Navy Face Watch With Nylon Band. $295. – Montblanc, 1858 Manual Small Second. $3,360. – Girard-Perregaux, Minute Repeater Tourbillon With Gold Bridges 45mm$395,000. 

SHOES

John Lobb, Phillip II Leather Monk-Strap Shoes. $1,905. – Axel Arigato, Needlepoint Camouflage Slipper. $195. – Valentino, Camouflage Rockrunner. $975.

BAGS

Very Troubled Child, The Darjeeling Bag Number 4. $699. – Sandast, Cognac Bond Duffle. $930. – Thom Browne, Medium Whale Duffle. $2,900.

SWIM

Vilebrequin, Superflex Happy Penquins. $280. – Thorsun, Wave Trunks. $275. – Everest Isles, Mayol Short Length Swim Shorts. $235.

SPORTS GEAR

Lacoste, LT12 Racquet. $750. – Black Crows, Atris Set Up Skis. $1044.95. – Shinola, Muhammed Ali Limited Edition Arrow Bicycle. $1,200.

LIBATIONS

Midleton, Barry Crockett Legacy. $249.99. – Veuve Clicquot, Re-Creation Awards Mailbox. $49. – Abelour, A’bunadh Cask Strength. $81.99.

FITNESS GEAR

EFM, Echo Reflective Liner. $895. – Polo Sport, PoloTech Shirt. $295. – Birddogs Shorts, The Thrusters. $54.95.

