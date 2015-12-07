Attention Holiday Shoppers, We Have the Ultimate Gift Guide for Guys

Look no further stressed out holiday shoppers, we have assembled the only gift guide you’ll need for your guy this giving season. Every base is covered from luxe timepieces and designer sports gear, to essential accessories and must-have swimwear for the warmer months, which, like the holiday season, will be here before you know it.
Haspel, Wool Scarf. $275. – Smathers & Branson, Christmas Life Needlepoint Belt. $165. – Nice Laundry, Wild Child III Socks. $99 for 18 pairs.
TIMEPIECES
Brooks Brothers Red Fleece, Round Navy Face Watch With Nylon Band. $295. – Montblanc, 1858 Manual Small Second. $3,360. – Girard-Perregaux, Minute Repeater Tourbillon With Gold Bridges 45mm. $395,000.
FOOTWEAR
John Lobb, Phillip II Leather Monk-Strap Shoes. $1,905. – Axel Arigato, Needlepoint Camouflage Slipper. $195. – Valentino, Camouflage Rockrunner. $975.
DUFFLES
Very Troubled Child, The Darjeeling Bag Number 4. $699. – Sandast, Cognac Bond Duffle. $930. – Thom Browne, Medium Whale Duffle. $2,900.
SWIMWEAR
Vilebrequin, Superflex Happy Penquins. $280. – Thorsun, Wave Trunks. $275. – Everest Isles, Mayol Short Length Swim Shorts. $235.
SPORTS GEAR
Lacoste, LT12 Racquet. $750. – Black Crows, Atris Set Up Skis. $1044.95. – Shinola, Muhammed Ali Limited Edition Arrow Bicycle. $1,200.
LIBATIONS
Midleton, Barry Crockett Legacy. $249.99. – Veuve Clicquot, Re-Creation Awards Mailbox. $49. – Abelour, A’bunadh Cask Strength. $81.99.
FITNESS GEAR
EFM, Echo Reflective Liner. $895. – Polo Sport, PoloTech Shirt. $295. – Birddogs Shorts, The Thrusters. $54.95.