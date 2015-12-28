Former O’Donnell COS to Lead the Doe Fund’s Veteran Program

A former Aide to Bayonne Mayor Mark Smith and Chief of Staff to NJ Assemblyman Jason O’Donnell will take over as director of veterans services for one of New York City’s largest Non-Profit Organizations, The Doe Fund.

Bayonne’s Michael Embrich is a Navy veteran and holds a Master’s Degree from Rutgers University. He lobbied in favor for the Post 9/11 Montgomery GI Bill, which he leveraged to receive his Bachelors Degree from Rutgers University.

The Doe Fund is most commonly known for their “Ready, Willing & Able” program, which focuses on rapid rehousing and employment for homeless veterans. The highlights of the programs, in partnership with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, include transitional housing and three nutritious meals a day, counseling and benefits advocacy with the VA, transitional employment occupational training, support services and life skills education, educational assistance, career development, job placement, and graduate services.