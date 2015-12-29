The Best Palm Beach Boutiques for Stylish Snow Birds

If you’re vacationing on Palm Beach this winter, you’re missing out on the wild weather that has become the norm in New York, which means embracing sunny styles while you can is a necessity. South Florida might be famous for its penchant for prints, but these fashion forward stores embrace fashion in a tropical way and aren’t anything like Lilly Pulitzer. For those whose New York wardrobe consists of little black dresses with long black blazers, inject some color with help from these chic boutiques.

Michelle Farmer Collaborate: If you’re not big on the go-to pink and green prep that permeates Palm Beach, try Michelle Farmer’s color blocked looks. Michelle Farmer Collaborate specializes in luxurious resort wear, from beach musts like this color block bathing suit to evening dresses for last minute PB parties.

Kiosk: This Palm Beach concept store houses everything from fascinators to hard to find fragrances, making it a favorite for Florida fashion girls.

Socapri: Visit this Capri-based brand that opened its first boutique in Palm Beach recently, bringing its simple resort-wear stateside. Its lightweight designs easily transition from the beach to brunch.

Tamara Comolli: For fine jewelry with bright colors that look equally at home on the beach or in a ballroom, the Palm Beach Color Story has you covered (and it’s sure to match your Lilly shifts). The designer uses pastel gemstones and soft rose gold for pieces that can make even a simple coverup look elegant.

Lori Jayne Monogramming: Lori Jayne Bernstein is a monogram specialist who can turn a sketch into monogram within minutes in the design of your dreams. After a quick Palm Beach visit, you’ll have a gift closet that’s personalized for your preppiest pals. The embroidery and engraving is done on site, with choices like linens, golf balls and jewelry.