#Ham4SOTU Made the State of the Union Even Better for Broadway Lovers

Hamilton fans proved once again that the show is applicable to any situation

By
#Ham4SOTU proved that Hamilton lyrics apply perfectly to the State of the Union address. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

#Ham4SOTU proved that Hamilton lyrics apply perfectly to the State of the Union address. (Photo: Joan Marcus) (Photo: Joan Marcus)

It’s no secret that President Barack Obama loves Hamilton—he’s seen the show twice, he hosted a Democratic fundraiser after a performance and he referenced the show several times before and during his State of the Union address.

So it was a welcome surprise when Twitter put two and two together and created the hashtag #Ham4SOTU. Users combined screenshots from the State of the Union with Hamilton lyrics, showing how plugged-in the musical’s fans are to current events:

Not surprisingly, Mr. Miranda was thrilled with Twitter’s creativity:

This isn’t the first time a Hamilton hashtag game has taken over Twitter. Fans have gotten the show trending with hashtags like #Force4Ham and #ParksandHam, and when the show introduced an online lottery last week there were 50,000 unique entries.

Just goes to show: in politics and on Broadway, people will do anything to get into “the room where it happens.”

#Ham4SOTU Made the State of the Union Even Better for Broadway Lovers
Filed Under: Business, Internet Culture, Entertainment, Theater, Barack Obama, Barack Obama, Broadway, Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, State of the Union, #Ham4SOTU