Ham4SOTU Made the State of the Union Even Better for Broadway Lovers

It’s no secret that President Barack Obama loves Hamilton—he’s seen the show twice, he hosted a Democratic fundraiser after a performance and he referenced the show several times before and during his State of the Union address.

So it was a welcome surprise when Twitter put two and two together and created the hashtag #Ham4SOTU. Users combined screenshots from the State of the Union with Hamilton lyrics, showing how plugged-in the musical’s fans are to current events:

Don't be shocked when your history book mentions me. #Ham4SOTU pic.twitter.com/wXcHI43eJQ — Megan Schmidt (@Veganmathbeagle) January 13, 2016

Best of Wives and Best of Women #Ham4SOTU pic.twitter.com/2KyKz1QWtN — gina (@ginabsays) January 13, 2016

My father stone faced while you're asking for his blessin. pic.twitter.com/LRFVIzuXBG #Ham4SOTU — Liza Lieberman (@lizarose31) January 13, 2016

"I think your pants look hot, Biden I like you a lot" #Ham4SOTU pic.twitter.com/g6UcsVZj83 — ASYA (@communistbabe) January 13, 2016

"Look into your eyes and the sky's the limit. I'm helpless. Down for the count and I'm drownin' in 'em" #Ham4SOTU pic.twitter.com/Skzj14MbQS — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) January 13, 2016

I wanna be in the room where it happens, I've got to be in the room where it happens….#ham4sotu pic.twitter.com/jbXikR0RZK — darrix (@darrix) January 13, 2016

Just the fact that there's a #Ham4SOTU hashtag tells you so much about Hamilton — Sarah Milstein (@SarahM) January 13, 2016

Not surprisingly, Mr. Miranda was thrilled with Twitter’s creativity:

Can't want to get home and see the speech, but reading #Ham4SOTU on my way home is 💯💯💯🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 13, 2016

This isn’t the first time a Hamilton hashtag game has taken over Twitter. Fans have gotten the show trending with hashtags like #Force4Ham and #ParksandHam, and when the show introduced an online lottery last week there were 50,000 unique entries.

Just goes to show: in politics and on Broadway, people will do anything to get into “the room where it happens.”