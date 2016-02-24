Heard to Officially Challenge Lance in CD7

Craig Heard, a businessman from Succasunna, filed his Federal Election Commission (FEC) paperwork stating that he is running for congress in congressional district 7 on Wednesday. Heard will be challenging incumbent Leonard Lance, a fellow Republican, for the position.

“Congress needs leadership,” Heard said in a statement. “I’ve spent my entire adult life working to earn my success, starting out as a clerk and working my way up to ultimately build a business, create jobs and make a difference in our community. Now I’m ready to bring that record to Congress.”

Heard unwittingly announced his candidacy in December when he sent out what he thought was a private message on Twitter as a public tweet. Now, he is making that congressional run official. According to Heard, his campaign plans to officially launch on Wednesday evening.

Lance has represented CD7 since 2009.