On the Market: Prepare for ‘Chocolate Fest’; Planned Conversion of HIV/AIDS Nursing Home

Chinese developers China Vanke, along with Slate Property Group and Adam America Real Estate, are planning on converting a former nursing home for HIV and AIDS patients into luxury condos, reports The Wall Street Journal. They purchased 45 Rivington Street for $116 million, and have plans to create roughly 100 apartments in the 150,000-square-foot building. The Lower East Side building was first constructed as a grammar school.

In other conversion news, plans to convert a landmarked Upper West Side church at 361 Central Park West into condos have been put on hold, according to The Real Deal, because the developer, 361 Central Park West LLC, is waiting on approval from the city Board of Standard and Appeals. The developer (an entity tied to Joseph Brunner) is looking for an exemption from zoning regulations. Mr. Brunner paid $42 million for the property in 2014, and a year later Community Board 7 rejected plans for conversion, which lead to the BSA process. The developer’s plans would mean a 35-unit condo.

On a far sweeter note, this year’s Chocolate Fest (yes, that’s a thing) is set to take place at the 92nd Street Y on April 10th, giving us all something to look forward to, per DNA Info. The event will have treats from local and regional chocolatiers, including Raaka Chocolate, Stick With Me Sweets, and Chocolate Moderne—picture a whole lot of bon bons. Cheese company Lucy’s Whey will explain how to pair such sweets with the correct cheese, with Gotham Wines and Liquors doing the wine pairings. And if chocolate isn’t your thing, not to worry—there will be an old-fashioned ice cream cart by Penny Whistle Ice Cream.

In other food-related updates, an East Village restaurant called dinnertable is declaring itself a “reverse speakeasy,” per Gothamist. The eatery is opening tomorrow, and has a street-level bar that hides the entrance to a 20-seat restaurant hidden in the back. We’re not so familiar with the term “reverse speakeasy,” but perhaps it’s just code for the $16 dollar burger on the menu.

A few blocks away on the Lower East Side, Ian Schrager’s hotel at 215 Chrystie has topped out, writes Bowery Boogie. The condo-slash-hotel, which Mr. Schrager paid $50 million for in 2012, will have eleven (rather pricy) condos on top of the 370-room Public Hotel. This is the first Public-branded hotel in the city, though Mr. Schrager already has another planned for Dumbo.

Yep, more (attempted) conversions! A five-story, 19th century commercial building in Noho is on the market for $21 million, with approved plans designed by Morris Adjimi Architects, reports Curbed. BDG had planned to convert 41 Great Jones Street into a residential structure with three apartments, and has not commented on the reason for the sale.