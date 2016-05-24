These Leggings Come With Instructions for Taking Butt Selfies

We all know how to take regular ol’ selfies of our face, but an A+ butt selfie? Now that’s an acquired skill.

One company recognizes that contorting your body so you can snap a photo of your butt isn’t the most natural movement and has set out to solve this problem. Celestial Bodiez, which sells tight-fitting workout clothes for women and has #BootyCrunchMovement plastered all over its website, is shipping butt selfie instructions to their customers who order leggings.

A user named mchammercurls shared a photo of the instructions that came with her new leggings on Imgur. The instruction card features two methods, each with two steps.

Selfie Posing Guide A will teach you to achieve the pose pictured above. It reads:

Step 1: Stand facing either right or left while planting all of your weight on the foot closest to the mirror. Focus on really pushing hips toward mirror. Step 2: While keeping all of your weight shifted to the leg closest to the mirror, take a backwards step with the opposite foot. Place your non-selfie hand on the front of your thigh on the planted leg. Keep your tummy tight (and maybe give a little tricep flex LOL). Smile. Selfie.

Selfie Posing Guide B has you twisting all the way around and reads as follows:

Step 1: Stand facing away from the mirror in a 45 degree angle. Shift all of your weight to the foot closest to the mirror. Step 2: “Sit” into the hip facing the mirror (basically by popping your hip to point your booty straight at the mirror) and bend the knee of the opposing leg. Place your non-selfie taking hand on the front of your thigh of the planted leg. Make sure you are arching your back and keeping your tummy tight. Smile. Selfie.

Practice makes perfect.