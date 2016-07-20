Live Like It’s Always Sundance at This Chic New Park City Development

A sleek new project in Park City is making it possible to celebrate like it’s Sundance all year long.

The area is perhaps most closely associated with the celeb-beloved Sundance Film Festival, also known as that time in January when movie industry insiders (and those who want to party amongst them) flock to the snow-covered slopes of Utah to check out the selected films, as well as attend all the inevitable cocktail-infused shindigs.

Those who happen to adore the locale not just for that celebrity-infested period in January might want to check out developer Columbus Pacific’s new Apex Residences Park City, a luxe mountain resort on ten acres in Canyons Village. Or, maybe that Entourage episode that takes place at Sundance really called out to you…

But back to the Apex Residences, which will be comprised of 63 three- to five-bedroom homes. The residences will range in size from 2,080 square feet up to 3,800 square feet, and residents get to choose between two different snow-oriented design aesthetics for the homes—the “Black Diamond,” which is a “dynamic, dramatic look” with lots of off white and light, warm grays, or the “Fresh Powder,” which uses neutral browns and ivories for a more “serene” visual.

The luxe collection of homes ranges from $1 to 3 million, with the option of overlook, plaza, or clubhouse level residences. The homes feature double height, 18-foot ceilings in the great room and three separate terraces—one for each level of the residence, including an outdoor dining and lounging terrace. And, of course, there’s the actual skiing aspect. Each home has direct ski-to-door access, which means owners have the option of using 7,300 acres of skiable slopes, while those who aren’t in a snow bunny mood can check out the 400 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.

“[T]his new community is answering a growing demand in Park City for a more modern, sophisticated residential offering for both a ski and snowboard experience,” said Tony Tyler, a senior project manager, in a press release.

Sure, there’s definitely a bit more activity in the area when Sundance is in full swing—there’s no Tao pop-up during the rest of the year, and sadly, Uber Chopper only seems to be available during that time in January, so residents will be left to fend for themselves sans helicopter. Well, sort of—the concierge will arrange car services, after all. It’s not quite as likely you’ll spot Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, or Lily-Rose Depp , but quiet is nice, too!

Vail Resorts Hospitality will be taking care of the property and residential services, like arrangements for such necessities as a private chef, spa treatments, and private transportation. There’s also a “clubhouse,” with a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, spa, and fitness center. Don’t forget about the fire pit, steam rooms and sauna, or the bar and game room.

There are already contracts signed for 26 of the residences, though the current expected completion date is for the 2017-2018 ski season–owners will just have to wait a bit to enjoy their newly purchased ski chalets. Who knows, maybe by then there will be full-time Uber Choppers and Blade Helicopters, and year-round tequila lounges. One can only hope!