Get Some Luxurious Air Time

Today, Jaeger-LeCoultre presents its new Atmos 568 re-imagined by designer, Marc Newson. Along with artisans at the H.Q of the esteemed watch creators, Newson has been working on a new version of the iconic Atmos clock since 2008. The clock’s workings are delicately imagined, the designer describes the clock as appearing to work on air thanks to an intricate mechanical system, encased beneath a Baccarat crystal globe. Speaking about the project, Newson said

“I was thrilled to have been asked to design an Atmos because it is a timepiece that I have loved since I first saw one when I was in my early teens. An Atmos for me is a complex and magical object, it seemingly runs on perpetual motion or the closest thing to it and it needs a constant environment to function in. It is as if it is a living thing – you have the feeling that it can sense your presence – which I find strangely comforting.”

‘With its limpid beauty and delicate simplicity, the Atmos 568 by Marc Newson offers a showcase for time to glide by in utter tranquility.’ Said Jaeger-LeCoultre today.