Observer Observer Logo

11 Terrifying Images Created by MIT’s New AI, Which Was Built to Horrify Us

By
Of 450K votes, these faces were chosen as the scariest.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Kermit the Frog as a zombie.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
The White House.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Another scary face.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Advertisement
Jaws in the Skeleton style.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Zombie style.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Superman.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Advertisement
More scary faces.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
The Golden Gate Bridge.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
The bridge again, with the Inferno style.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Advertisement
An IKEA living room.
Instagram/Nightmare_Machine
Slideshow | List
- / 11

A new artificial intelligence program out of MIT seems like the start to a Black Mirror episode.

The university’s Media Lab recently created a new AI called “Nightmare Machine,” which uses deep learning to terrify humans. The algorithm has learned which types of aesthetics disturb and horrify us and has used this to transform regular images into scenes from our nightmares.

“Since centuries, across geographies, religions, and cultures people try to innovate ways of scaring each other. Creating a visceral emotion such as fear remains one of the cornerstones of human creativity,” reads the AI’s website. “This challenge is especially important in a time where we wonder what the limits of artificial intelligence are: Can machines learn to scare us?”

So far, the lab has released computer generated scary images in two collections: Haunted Faces and Haunted Places. Some editing styles the team has used include: Inferno, Ghost Town, Toxic City, Slaughter House, Tentacle Monster and Alien Invasion. The AI has transformed places like the Eiffel Tower, New York City and the White House, as well as various unidentifiable faces. To help the algorithm learn, you can go here to vote on which faces you find scary.

Flip through the slides above to see some of the scariest images “Nightmare Machine” has created.

Filed Under: Business, slideshow, Instagram, artificial intelligence, a-block, ai, machine learning, deep learning

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page