A First Look At Fendi’s New Diamond Timepieces Designed By Delfina Delettrez

It may have once been a humble furrier in its infancy, but Fendi has rapidly reemerged as a fashion force that is now adding haute joaillerie to its repertoire. Enter Policromia, the collection of timepieces that debuted for purchase this week at the brand’s Madison Avenue flagship where just two weeks ago we bid “furwell” to the Fendirumi mascots.

The Swiss-made range was created in collaboration with jeweler extraordinaire, and heir apparent to the fashion house, Delfina Delettrez Fendi, who took inspiration from the architecture at Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana, the Fendi headquarters in Rome.

The twenty futuristic pieces showcase different precious elements ranging from malachite to blue mother of pearl, although all iterations come complete with an alligator strap and a healthy portion of white diamonds.