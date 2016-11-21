Sources: Whelan Weighing Whether to Run for Reelection

A lawmaker in one of New Jersey’s most competitive districts may opt not to run for reelection in 2017.

Colleagues of New Jersey State Senator Jim Whelan, whose district encompasses Atlantic City, say the longtime Democratic incumbent is considering retirement. Sources familiar with Whelan’s plans say the Senator is set to make his decision in a matter of weeks.

According to a source close to the Atlantic County Democrats, Whelan’s district-mate, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, would be first in line to replace him on the ticket in a race where the Democrats are expected to face a Senate challenge from Assemblyman Chris Brown.

Brown held his own against Mazzeo and running mate Colin Bell in 2015, weathering a tidal wave of PAC spending in that year’s Assembly races.