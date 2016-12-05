Sweeney Offers Condolences After Passing of Former N.J. Senator Connors

Following the death of a revered figure in New Jersey politics, the state’s Senate President is offering his condolences. Former State Senator Leonard T. Connors, Jr. of the state’s 9th legislative district passed away Sunday at the age of 87. Steve Sweeney, leader of the State Senate’s Democratic majority, offered his remembrances of his one-time Republican colleague, who retired in 2007 after his time in the State House and a nearly50-year tenure as the mayor of Surf City, New Jersey.

See Sweeney’s statement below.

My heart goes out to Senator Christopher Connors and the entire Connors family on the passing of former Senator Leonard Connors, who will be remembered as a smart, dedicated public servant who selflessly served the people of his district and the State of New Jersey.

He served at many levels of government, where he always acted on behalf of the best interests and the needs of the people. As a long-time mayor, he always brought a local government perspective to the wide range of issues that impact local communities and their residents. His commitment to senior citizens, to the needs of the disabled and to public safety led to real improvements in the laws and programs that meet these needs. He set an example that we all respect.

Our sincere condolences are extended to Senator Connors’ family and to all his friends and loved ones. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time.