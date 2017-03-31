Watch the New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Movie Trailer Right Now

A Portuguese Fifty Shades Facebook page, which claims to be official, just released a teaser trailer for the third, and last, installation to the film trilogy. Millions have already viewed it since it first appeared on March 28.

Although fans and news sites have raved about the post-credits teaser for Fifty Shades Freed after the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker last month, this new teaser reveals a little more about the new Mr. and Mrs. Grey’s honeymoon.

The teaser, which is subtitled in Portuguese, features newlyweds Anastasia Steele (-Grey?) and Christian Grey private jetting-off to a tropical paradise.

They frolick in the sun and the sand, and ladies, we get to bask in the light reflected by Jamie Dornan’s abs. It’s also not surprising that a little skinny-dipping seems to be involved.

As the teaser promises, the next Fifty Shades film should be released on Valentines Day—just as the other two were—in 2018.