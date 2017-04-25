Observer Observer Logo

The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Ashley Benson, Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas

Plus Lucy Hale with the 'Pretty Little Liars' cast, Kim Kardashian's Easter and Gigi Hadid on the Empire State Building

By

Click through to see the top celebrity Instagram posts this week, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s Empire State Building snaps, nostalgic 'Pretty Little Liars' photos from Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale as well as Kim Kardashian’s chic family Easter.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian had the most-liked Instagram of the week, with this family Easter snap with Kanye West, North and Saint. In classic Kardashian fashion, Kim donned a nude silk dress for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has returned to Instagram, post-Pepsi ad, and she’s doing just fine. The model was one of the images shown on the Empire State Building for Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th anniversary celebration, so of course she posted a photo of her likeness.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Speaking of Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner’s pal Gigi Hadid's likeness was also projected onto the Empire State Building. The model posted a two-photo slideshow of both her image on the building as well as the actual cover, in which Hadid is posing with a white horse.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Ashley Benson

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson hung out at Facebook with costar Shay Mitchell, and of course the pair took the requisite photo in the HQ's mini office. While Benson wore a yellow silk pantsuit, Mitchell opted for an all-black ensemble.

Ashley Benson/Instagram

Lucy Hale

The whole PLL cast is preparing for the end of the show, and Lucy Hale's photo of the five main cast members (she's front and center) lets us all know the series is back for just nine more episodes.

Lucy Hale/Instagram

Nick Jonas

It's not just girls with flower crowns at Coachella, as seen in Nick Jonas' snap from the festival. To be honest, the former boy bander's olive green ensemble, complete with coordinating converse, is making us wish for a sartorial return of the floral headpieces.

Joe Jonas/Instagram
Lady Gaga

Elsewhere in Indio, Lady Gaga replaced Beyoncé’s Coachella slot (the latter had to cancel due to her pregnancy), and shared a photo onstage. She’s even wearing festival-approved pink and blue streaks in her hair.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

The Weeknd

The Weeknd has been busy doing a few things, other than just taking couple selfies with Selena Gomez. He's in Lana Del Rey's "Lust for Life" single, and posted a photo with the singer in which he's standing above her in a field of flowers.

The Weeknd/Instagram
