Someone Used FaceApp on Mark Zuckerberg—It Went Horribly, Hilariously Wrong

Before everyone was talking about the garbage fire that was Fyre Festival, the online chatter of the week was all about FaceApp—the new app that uses artificial intelligence to change your face. You simply take or upload a picture and the AI alters your gender, age or smile.
While most people have been using the app on themselves, one Twitter user uploaded a photo of Mark Zuckerberg and proceeded to apply the female filter over and over again. The results got so bizarre that eventually the app failed to even recognize a face.
But the fun doesn’t end there. User @dubsteppenwolf continued with a postmortem that is equally hilarious.
Well, that’s one use for the app.