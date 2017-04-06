Observer Observer Logo

Lucky Number 12: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Moving on Up

The Patriots quarterback is reportedly set on the No. 12 for more than just his jersey

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen decided to upgrade to a floor above at their new Tribeca building...click through to see 70 Vestry.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
The couple was already in contract to buy the eleventh floor, but Brady decided he needed the twelfth.
StreetEasy
There's a nearly 2,000-square-foot terrace.
StreetEasy
Tom Brady and Gisele were reportedly very enticed by the privacy of the building.
StreetEasy
Plenty of room to display those retrieved football jerseys.
StreetEasy
70 Vestry has some incredible amenities.
StreetEasy
Like this pool, which is one of four in the building.
StreetEasy
The twelfth-floor apartment has five bedrooms; more than enough space for the whole family.
StreetEasy
You will not find a carb here.
StreetEasy
Some lovely river views to take in while eating a lot of vegetables.
StreetEasy
The marble bathrooms are amazing.
StreetEasy
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently recovered two stolen No. 12 jerseys he sported during Super Bowl-winning games, and it looks like he’s taking that No. 12 to heart.

Even though the football player and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, are already in contract to buy a unit on the eleventh floor of a luxe Tribeca building, he is insisting on a move to the apartment one floor up—No. 12, per Page Six.

The quarterback and Brazilian model went into contract on the $20 million 11th floor unit at 70 Vestry last year, but after a recent tour of the building, Brady has decided he wanted the upstairs upgrade.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

“Perhaps Tom is superstitious, or perhaps in honor of his Super Bowl win, or the recent return of his stolen Super Bowl jerseys, he decided he had to be on the 12th floor,” a source told Page Six. No matter, maybe Brady and Bündchen were simply in awe of the 4,657-square-foot twelfth floor pad, with its Hudson River views and private elevator entrance.

And what’s not to like? We think the pair likely selected a five-bedroom, 5.5-bath abode on the 12th floor, last listed for $29.5 million. It has a 21-foot corner living room with a fireplace and a master suite that is already equipped with two walk-in closets for one of the most well-dressed couples we’ve ever seen.

The windowed eat-in kitchen opens to a separate family room and is bedecked in custom oak paneling and marble counters—is this where their personal chef will be catering to the couple’s 80 percent vegetable diet? There’s also a formal dining room (where one will never find white sugar, white flour nor any inflammation-causing tomatoes), and the terrace is fitted with a grill and sink.

We won’t know for certain which exact apartment in the sleek building the couple landed on for a bit; construction isn’t expected to be completed at 70 Vestry until next year. Hopefully, there won’t be any jersey snatching before they move into the ultra-secure abode.

