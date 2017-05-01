The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Phoenix, SZA & Travis Scott, More

While you were probably focused on the weather warming up, you probably missed some of the cool tunes that surfaced last week. Not to worry if you missed the latest jams last week: we’re here for you. This week we’re featuring new tracks from Phoenix, Allie X, SZA and Travis Scott, Hazel English and Niia. Listen below, and get away from the day a little bit.

Phoenix

Phoenix is back with a bang for the first time in four years. “J-Boy” brings radiant synthpop back into the forefront of the French outfit’s career. It’s an escapist love song that we could all use right now.

Allie X

It’s surprising that Allie X isn’t as big a star as Robyn, Tove Lo or Halsey, but “Paper Love” might be the song to change that forever. It’s a bold pop gem that turns a sour situation with an ex-lover into a sweet release.

SZA ft. Travis Scott

A new single from SZA has been a long time coming considering her forthcoming album CTRL has been taking forever. But thankfully SZA has returned with a banger of a track alongside Travis Scott with some dark drumbeats. Hopefully we’ll see her new record soon.

Hazel English

Hazel English’s latest single is a sunny indie-pop track that blends the breeziness of Real Estate and Day Wave with a heart of gold. The Australian newcomer is definitely one to watch in the indie world.

Niia

Niia’s latest hit could narrate a thousand TV shows with its cinematic sultriness. It’s a little bit Sade mixed with Tei Shi—an R&B-fueled disco-pop track that you won’t be able to get out of your head.