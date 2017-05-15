I Talked to 1,400 Strangers About Their Sex Lives—Here’s What I Learned

1. Many of us are looking for permission to be ourselves.

More than 20 percent of the hundreds of questions submitted to Touchpoint so far, begin with the phrase “Is it okay…”

Examples of this are: Is it okay to date someone significantly younger than me, Is it okay to sleep with someone I work with, Is it okay to tell my partner that I’m attracted to other people, Is it okay to wear women’s clothing under my clothing?

I was moved by the realization that nobody was asking for permission to do anything we may collectively consider to be wrong or amoral, i.e. Is it okay to have non-consensual sex with a minor?

All of these questions were posed by adults just looking for permission to be themselves and explore perfectly healthy experiences and relationships.

It appears that in some sense, many of us are looking for validation that we aren’t ‘weird’ or undeserving of love. Keeping this in mind as we navigate our lives and relationships is paramount to truly showing up for ourselves and others.

2. Slow the f*ck down.

We grow up learning that sex is basically a means to an end, a way to scratch an itch, the resolution of involuntary biological needs. So discovering Tantra through the Touchpoint community was life-changing for me.

Tantra redefined sex for me as a way to get as close as possible to another human being — and myself.

It’s not about where we go, but where we are. How conscious can we get in this moment, in this position, in this inhale or exhale?

Someone recommended a book that started my journey called Tantra: The Art of Conscious Loving. It covers the basics of the chakras, breath work, and intimate, new ways to explore yourself and your partner.

3. Your imagination is a sex toy.

I used to think that BDSM was a scenario in which I was naked and chained to a wall while a woman dressed in leather whipped me, called me names, and I was most definitely crying. Just weird, kinky, painful, aggressive sexual exploration. Not into it.

It turns out—I was wrong. After listening to dozens of stories shared by ‘mainstream people’ who explored BDSM with partners, a new definition emerged for me: BDSM is Fantasy.

It’s an exercise in tapping into your imagination to elevate your sexual experiences from the purely physical to the psychologically fantastic. And it doesn’t have to hurt.

BDSM can be something as simple as role playing or experimenting with restraints or blindfolds.

Turning sex into something playful and imaginative can bring two people closer together, cultivate trust, and whip your relationship into shape.

4. Words matter.