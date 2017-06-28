Celebs Are Taking the #Ham4All Challenge and Singing ‘Hamilton’ for Charity

As we’ve covered multiple times before, any online challenge that involves the musical Hamilton is pretty much guaranteed to go viral. There are Twitter accounts devoted to combining Hamilton with everything from basketball memes to pictures of goats, and of course the #Ham4Ham video series took YouTube by storm.

Well, now Lin-Manuel Miranda has done it again—this time, for charity.

This week the composer launched a contest on Prizeo for fans to win tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. Miranda is raising money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a group of 12 partner organizations which provide services like legal representation and advocacy for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. Named after a line from Hamilton, the coalition was spearheaded by the Hispanic Federation—whose first president was Luis A. Miranda Jr, Lin-Manuel’s father.

With just a $10 donation, participants are eligible for VIP tickets to Hamilton‘s LA opening and after party, a meet-and-greet and photo with Lin-Manuel and round trip airfare and hotel.

But of course, since we’re talking about Hamilton there’s also a social media component. Once you donate the $10, you’re encouraged to tweet a video of yourself singing a few lines from Hamilton using the hashtag #Ham4All, and then challenge two friends to do the same.

And because Lin-Manuel’s got some pretty famous friends, the videos so far (many of which he’s shared) have been stacked with A-list talent. Here are some of the best:

Josh Groban

Kristen Bell

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Ben Stiller

Taran Killam

Tatiana Maslany

Ben Barnes

The cast and crew of The Beguiled

Ben Schwartz (AKA Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation)

Katie Lowes from Scandal

Tara Strong (AKA Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents)

Hey @Lin_Manuel I just donated https://t.co/sUrVWbMtRC #Ham4All & here's a lil clip of my fav song (Timmy turner sings sexy songs too) pic.twitter.com/FmmQYsBAYN — tara strong (@tarastrong) June 26, 2017

British actress Madeleine Mantock

Brian Spar (Lin-Manuel’s veterinarian)

Don’t worry if you have stage fright, though—as Lin-Manuel has tweeted multiple times, you don’t have to sing to enter. It’s just way more fun if you do.

The #Ham4All challenge runs through July 31. Hamilton opens in San Francisco August 16.