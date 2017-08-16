How to Shop Like an Impatient New Yorker

Through thorough research, and quite a few credit card bills, we’ve realized that the only downside to online shopping is the lack of instant gratification. Sure, it’s extremely fulfilling to fill up a shopping cart with fancy shoes and the perfect dress and place the order, without having to face an actual sales associate or even leave your bed. But waiting for your purchases to arrive, especially in today’s fast-paced world, is simply the worst.

Luckily for New Yorkers, there are a ton of luxury e-commerce boutiques who have considered this ultra modern form of impatience and are offering a remedy for it: same-day delivery. Yes, within mere hours of placing an order, you can wear a new Gucci bag to tonight’s party or don a dress from Balmain to your hot date.

Here are eight premier boutiques who will deliver just that.

FarFetch makes it easy to score designer goodies in an instant, wherever you are in the world. Seriously, the luxe retail giant offers same-day shipping in a handful of metropolitan cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Madrid, Rome and London. Simply place your order before 10 a.m. for same-day delivery service. Even better? Returns will be picked up directly from you, for free.

New Yorkers can enjoy same-day delivery from Chuckies New York for all sorts of designer shoes and bags, Khirma for snakeskin purses, Ødd for some gender-neutral threads, Kirna Zabête for the most colorful of designer goodies, Atelier NY for every avant-garde piece your heart desires and Patron of the New for a slew of hard to find designers

You don’t have to leave your bed to scoop up exclusive designer creations from Barneys, at least for six days a week. However, you will probably will have to get up and answer the door when the deliveryman arrives. Place an order by noon on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday in order to take advantage of Barneys’ same-day delivery. As a bonus, the chic department store also services select areas in Brooklyn, Queens and New Jersey.

If you have buyers remorse and/or would rather just wear your designer finds once, take a look at Rent the Runway’s newest service. It’s flexible for your schedule: order by noon, Monday through Saturday, to receive your frock in time for happy hour (by 5 p.m.) or schedule your order by 3 p.m. to get that perfect top before you head to bed (by 8 p.m.). Just be sure to have your phone handy, as Rent the Runway will keep you posted on the E.T.A. of your purchases, all via text alert. Plus, this whole service, which does come with the opportunity to receive a gratis backup size, is devoid of extra shipping costs.

Also in partnership with FarFetch, Gucci is upping the ante by offering a 90 minute delivery service. Seriously, this is better than Seamless. Available on only select items, this is the least stressful way to scoop up a hot new handbag to impress your hot new date.

This Australian accessories brand has just launched in the U.S., in a big way. Not only do they have a shop-in-shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, but they are offering three-hour delivery in Manhattan and Brooklyn—including personalization services.

This makes TDE a go-to for last minute gifts like a pouch/wallet/iPhone case/handbag, customized with the initials of your BFF/coworker/boyfriend/aunt. Oh, and they can also customize with emojis, which look great on a millennial pink crossbody bag.

You don’t have to live in NYC proper to get your hands on Net-A-Porter’s killer selection ASAP. With same-day delivery service to Bergen, Westchester and Fairfield counties, in addition to the Hamptons from Memorial Day to Labor Day, this site has got you covered. Simply order before 2 p.m. and your items will arrive that same evening.

For just $25, the Outnet is making your wardrobe dreams come true. And even better, they’ve taken your schedule into consideration. Order by 10 a.m. to receive your loot by 5 p.m. or check out by 12 p.m. to get your goodies between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. All of the delivery options are available seven days a week in Manhattan and the Hamptons, though service for the latter will wrap on September 10. Shoppers also have the option to select their own delivery date from the Outnet, up to seven days in advance. Buying luxe goods has never been so easy!

If you’ve ever seen Moda Operandi‘s millennial pink delivery vans cruising around the city, then you know that this same-day service is a chic affair. Order by 10 a.m. to receive your designer goods between 12 and 4 p.m. or place an order by 1 p.m. for a delivery between 5 and 8 p.m. This service costs $25 and applies to quite a few neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn.