Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Might Be Heading to NYC’s Tallest Condo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez checked out a four-bedroom unit at 432 Park. Scroll through to see which unit they might be heading to.









Jennifer Lopez listed her gorgeous penthouse duplex for $26.95 million earlier this month, further fueling speculation that she’s apartment-hunting with her beau, Alex Rodriguez.

It couldn’t have been easy for Lopez to part with the palatial spread, located atop the Whitman building in NoMad—the four-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom condo spans 6,540 square feet and she did a superb job decorating the place.

But it appears Lopez and Rodriguez are hunting for a home located a bit further uptown. They were said to be perusing apartments on Park Avenue, but now there’s a more specific address, as the pair was spotted at 432 Park Avenue, also known as the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.

In fact, the couple has checked out apartments in the skinny, Rafael Vinoly-designed box-like building a total of four times, according to Page Six. On one of the visits, they stopped by a four-bedroom unit that occupies half a floor of the midtown construction.

At present, there’s only one four-bedroom currently available at 432 Park; it’s a 4,462-square-foot rental on the 56th floor, with a price tag of $69,500 a month. The unit features 12-foot ceilings and exactly 12 of the building’s signature 10-foot-by-10-foot windows, with views to the north, south and east. The unit sold in February of this year for $14.3 million, to a limited liability company.

Like all the other luxe condos in the 96-story tower, there’s a windowed eat-in kitchen with lacquer and oak cabinetry, marble countertops and stainless steel Miele appliances. The master suite includes two bathrooms, which are entirely bedecked in Italian marble and equipped with a freestanding soaking tub that offers unobstructed views of the city.

Lopez and Rodriguez could very well be shopping around 432 Park for an apartment to purchase, though there are currently no four bedrooms on the market. There is, however, a three-bedroom occupying half of the 48th floor with a $10.5 million price tag and a six-bedroom penthouse on the 96th floor that’s listed for $82 million. There’s also the possibility they end up somewhere entirely different than 432 Park; it’s “far from a done deal—there is no contract out on the apartment yet,” claims Page Six.