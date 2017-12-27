The 9 Healthiest Snack Swaps to Make in 2018

Scroll through to see the healthy swaps you should make when you're snacking in the new year.











It’s easy enough to say you’re going to be healthy in the new year, but far more difficult when you think about what being healthy actually means. Of course, you could embark on a cleanse, but that takes so much effort, and no one really likes green juice enough to drink it daily. Plus, we’re not suggesting trading chocolate bars for carrot sticks—although you could try dark chocolate crunchy chickpeas.

Instead, consider Julie’s Real Nut Butter—the Cacao Espresso Almond Butter tastes exactly like Nutella, only it’s good for you, as long as you don’t eat the entire jar at once. And if you’re considering dry January but don’t actually want to give up drinking, there’s Kombrewcha. The alcoholic kombucha is the world’s first hard kombucha and it’s offered on tap at buzzy downtown NYC restaurants, so you can easily get your fix.

When it comes time for dinner, consider setting aside spaghetti for bean noodles—we promise it’s not as strange as it sounds. “Regular pasta provides only 3.7g of protein. whereas the black bean pasta provides a whopping 16 grams,” nutritionist Beth Warren told Observer. Explore Cuisine makes inventive pasta out of black beans, edamame, red lentils and chickpeas.

