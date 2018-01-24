The 14 Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Hotel Packages

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, which means it’s time to start planning for the most romantic day of the year. But for this year, why not gift your loved one a lavish experience you can enjoy together? Instead of handing over a heart-shaped box of chocolates or frantically searching for a last minute dinner reservation, consider booking a romantic stay in a luxurious hotel. Below, see our top choices for the most extravagant and romantic hotel destinations to celebrate Cupid’s day.

The historic Swiss hotel has been in the same family for six generations, and even has its own brand of “1844” chocolate—it’s named after the year Baur au Lac was founded. The 119-room hotel, surrounded by a private park right on the shore of Lake Zurich, is offering an “1844 Chocoholic” package, which includes a special five-course dinner at Michelin-star restaurant Pavillon, with an 1844 chocolate dessert and an exclusive wine tasting—which includes more chocolate, of course.

Sea Island, an idyllic southern island in Georgia, has a special Romance Package just in time for Valentine’s Day. It includes a two-night stay at The Lodge or the Cloister, where couples are gifted a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival, as well as a rose petal turndown service. There’s also a 90-minute couple’s massage at The Spa at Sea Island’s Together Suite. In addition, each of the six restaurants—Colt & Alison, Tavola Ristorante, River Bar, Southern Tide, Georgian Room and Oak Room—will have a special Valentine’s menu or dish during the romantic week.

The Ocean House’s opulent Ocean View Package is available during the entire month of February—and it includes jewelry. For the price of $94,500, the lavish experience includes a two-night stay in the penthouse suite, use of a 2018 Mercedes AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan during your time there, daily breakfast room service (including bottomless mimosas) and a dinner with wine pairings at Coast. Finally, upon leaving the hotel you’ll receive the pièce de résistance: an Ocean House canvas bag with a vintage starfish diamond necklace tucked inside.

The Baliscovery package at The Mulia in Bali includes a sunrise hike to Mount Batur, a Himalayan salt sound healing and a session with a Balinese Shaman for healing power for couples for the new year. The spa relaxation continues with a Scandinavian bathing ritual of Chromotherapy heat, and then an icy lounge, followed by an Abhyanga Ayurveda massage and a Perfect Hydration facial.

The Pulitzer’s Valentine’s Day special is only offered from February 12 to 18. The two-night stay in the Pulitzer Suite includes a welcome Valentine Champagne Cocktail at the Pulitzer Bar and a three-course dinner at Jansz. There’s a handful of additional extravagant activities, including a helicopter flight above Amsterdam, private canal tour and a Gassan Diamonds VIP Tour by a Rolex watchmaker, plus a Gassan Diamonds purchase and a De Bijenkorf personal shopper.

The Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach took inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with its Royal Romance Suits You package. Guests who book the four-night stay in the luxe Brando Suite are greeted with a bottle of Tignanello, peonies and banana cake, for a regal $24,000. The experience also includes an introductory helicopter lesson, a boat excursion from Royal Yacht Charters, a Strathberry tote and a necklace inspired by Markle’s engagement ring. There’s also afternoon tea in the Serenity Garden Tea House & Cafe and a traditional English breakfast in bed.

Mahali Mzuri’s aptly named Wild Romance package involves a luxury safari. There’s a three-night stay in a lavish tented suite and twice daily game drives. The package at the Kenyan lodge also includes a Nasaro spa treatment and a “Lovers’ Picnic” private lunch, and on the last night, enjoy a private dinner under the stars.

Hotel Telluride’s Sled & Soak, Ski & Sip package is much more than just a three-night stay in the Summit Suite. Spend one day on a snowmobiling trip and a gourmet lunch at Dunton Hot Springs—and a soak in the springs following the meal. There’s also wine and charcuterie set up by the fireplace at the chalet and two full-day lift tickets for the ski resort. Finally, enjoy a private three-course dinner with champagne pairings at the hotel.

Hotel d’Angleterre in Copenhagen, located right in Kongens Nytorv, dates back to 1755. The hotel’s “Sweet Valentine” experience offers roses from the hotel’s special Creations design team, as well as champagne. Enjoy a couple’s massage at the Amazing Space spa and dinner in the Michelin-star Marchale restaurant—but don’t forget about their renowned Sunday brunch.

Cristallo in northern Italy’s Cortina d’Ampezzo region is the perfect romantic ski retreat. The Luxury Romance package includes flowers and champagne, as well as a spa with a hammam and a ski room for an après ski aperitif. There’s also an ice skating rink, perched on the terrace.

Throughout February, the picturesque Le Quartier Français hotel in South Africa is offering a Romantic Breakaway Package. The two-night stay at the romantic 21-room hotel, located in the village of Franschhoek, comes with a bottle of MCC and we recommend opting for the Auberge Suite, which includes a private pool that opens to a dreamy rose-filled garden.

For those who (understandably) don’t want to leave behind their beloved pup when embarking on a Valentine’s Day getaway, consider the Puppy Love Package at the Rosewood CordeValle in Santa Cruz. Along with the couple’s massage and wine tasting, there are gourmet treats for you, your significant other and your dog—the latter of which are specially made with canine-friendly ingredients. Even the custom turndown service includes heart-shaped cookies for you and sweets for your canine.

The romantic 13th-century Ashford Castle in Ireland is located on 350 acres and features 83 rooms and suites. This year, they have a Valentine’s One-Night package, which comes with a full Irish breakfast, champagne upon arrival and a dozen red roses. There’s also a dinner in the George V dining room, and the option for a horseback ride in the countryside, couple’s massage or a sail on the Lough Corrib.

The Four Seasons Resort on Lanai is offering the Suite Sea Love Potion Ritual for Valentine’s Day. It includes a three-hour oceanic body ritual, with scrubs, wraps, masks and lomi lomi massages, all of which takes place in a couple’s suite. You can also opt to have your five-course personalized menu in the suite, in the restaurant or at a secluded oceanfront spot.