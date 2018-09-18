Did Tim Cook’s Secret Meeting With Trump Save the Apple Watch From New Tariffs?

The U.S.-China trade war is still going on.

As he promised in July, President Trump announced on Monday that the U.S. will impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports, in addition to the previously taxed $50 billion, which went into effect on September 24. And, starting next year, the tax rate will jump to 25 percent.

The total amount of imports affected isn’t exactly $200 billion, though, as the While House’s final tariff list was some 300 items short of the list drafted in July.

One notable product on the exempt list is smartwatches, which fall under a trade product code called “data transmission machines.” This will include the Apple Watch, Fitbit and similar consumer wearables. Non-consumer products under the code, such as routers, will still be taxed.

The last-minute exemption was a major relief for Apple, which just released a new version of the Apple Watch last week. When Trump announced his intention to slap on the 10 percent tariff in July, Apple Watch was viewed as the most risky Apple product to be affected, because Apple’s other consumer products—iPhones, iPads and Macs—were already exempt from the White House’s July list.

Then, on August 10, Apple CEO Tim Cook paid an unannounced visit to Trump at his golf club in New Jersey. The president casually mentioned the meeting in a tweet that day, but neither party shared further details.

Had a very good phone call with @EmmanuelMacron, President of France. Discussed various subjects, in particular Security and Trade. Many other calls and conversations today. Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

But, according to 9to5Mac.com, which exclusively covers news about Apple, the main topic of the meeting was likely tariffs—because it took place a month before Apple’s annual product launch, and tariffs had already been identified as a huge risk factor during Cook’s communications with investors.

A week prior to the meeting with Trump, Cook warned investors of the upcoming tariffs’ effects during an earnings call, saying that tariffs often “bring about significant risks of unintended consequences” and are essentially “a tax on consumers.” He also said that Apple would share its evaluations of the latest round of tariffs with the Trump administration, which appeared to be the meeting on August 10.

In an SEC filing the following day, Apple said that tariffs would increase the costs of its products, which are primarily assembled in China, and would eventually make Apple products more expensive to consumers.

In addition to smartwatches, other products that escaped the latest 10 percent tariff hikes include bluetooth gadgets, chemical raw materials and health and safety products, such as bicycle helmets and child high chairs. Senior White House officials said on Monday night that the U.S. trade representative decided to remove these items after reviewing public comments and feedback from industry members.

But new tariffs are still a potential risk to Apple and other businesses that got off lucky this round.

In a statement on Monday, Trump said, if China retaliates, the U.S. “will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports.” Altogether, that would cover 100 percent of the products the U.S. imports from China.