Late Architect Zaha Hadid’s Miami Home Has Been Sold at a Big Discount

Zaha Hadid’s ultra-modern South Beach condo finally sold. Jehovy with Zignavisual

After more than a year on the market, late architect Zaha Hadid’s Miami condo has a buyer.

The final sales price, however, is nearly half of what the 2,541-square-foot apartment was originally listed for in May 2017. The $10 million home, located at the W South Beach, was removed from the market and then re-listed for $6.5 million in November 2017 due to it being a “buyer’s market.” Alas, the new owner paid a relatively meager $5.75 million for the three-bedroom, four-bathroom corner unit.

The acclaimed architect passed away in 2016. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Hadid, who in 2004 became the first woman to win the Pritzker Prize for architecture, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack in March 2016. She lived in the home while she was working on One Thousand Museum, a luxury hi-rise apartment building in Miami.

She created the current configuration by combining two adjacent apartments, which she purchased for a total of $2.79 million in 2010. She custom-designed the abode, transforming it into a futuristic, curve-filled space. A stainless silver accent extends from one wall to another through the ceiling, which has geometric lighting. It has a similar aesthetic to that of 520 W. 28th St., the West Chelsea building she designed where Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson currently live in a $16 million unit.

The home is composed of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Jehovy with Zignavisual

“Zaha’s design style is exceptional,” Angelica Garcia of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sports and Entertainment Division, who shared the listing with Ivan Chorney, told Observer via e-mail. “She knocked down a section of the unit’s wall and lined it with steel to always reflect the ocean and the sky. The new owner will have the unique opportunity to live in a home designed with her signature flair, which truly is like no other.”

It’s equipped with lots of lucite. Jehovy with Zignavisual

The buyer is reportedly Boston-based tech exec Ray Bassiouni, who is well acquainted with the building—he already owns two other apartments at the W South Beach. The apartment is furnished with ultra-modern pieces including lucite accents and tables, as well as über-low couches, but Bassiouni has some decorating to do. The original furniture, all selected by Hadid, will eventually go to a museum or Hadid’s trust.

