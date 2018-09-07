Elon Musk’s Marijuana Joyride May Have Cost Him a Contract With the U.S. Air Force

Futurist Elon Musk’s samurai-sword wielding, blunt smoking appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast is under investigation by the U.S. Air Force.

A source at the Air Force told CNBC that the military branch has begun looking into the appearance, as drug use is prohibited for anyone possessing a security clearance. Because Musk’s company SpaceX is contracted by the federal government, the Air Force is required to take the appearance on Rogan’s podcast seriously.

Shortly after CNBC published its report, a reporter for Fox Business confirmed that the Air Force was investigating the matter.

SCOOP: After inquiries by @FoxBusiness i am told that the @usairforce has begun to look into @elonmusk's pot-smoking during @joerogan interview. at issue: @SpaceX is a government contractor and marijuana use is prohibited for people w govt security clearance — stay tuned — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 7, 2018

In an interview in The New York Times last month, Musk revealed he needed Ambien to sleep—a habit which worried Tesla board members and promoted concerns the drug was responsible for his erratic behavior on Twitter. Over the summer, the SpaceX founder called a diver, one who assisted in the rescue of boys trapped in a Thailand cave, a pedophile.

“You probably can’t because of stockholders right?” said Rogan during last night’s evening podcast as he handed Musk a blunt.

“I mean, it’s legal right?” coyly teased the futurist before hitting the blunt, blowing smoke, and watching his smartphone ping with notifications from friends asking him “what the hell” he was doing.