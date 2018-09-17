How to Watch the 2018 Emmys Online

The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST. Here’s hoping their hosts, Saturday Night Live head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost, deliver an evening of hilarity—anything to goose the ceremony’s sinking ratings.

The Emmys will honor the best in U.S. prime-time television programming from June 1, 2017 until May 31, 2018, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The ceremony, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, will be broadcast in the U.S. by CBS.

HBO’s Game of Thrones leads the field with 22 total nominations, after not being eligible for last year’s Emmys. NBC’s Saturday Night Live (21 noms), HBO’s Westworld (21 noms), Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (20 noms), FX’s Atlanta (18 noms), Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14 noms) and HBO’s Barry (13 noms) round out the list of top contenders. For the first time ever, Netflix has earned more nods than HBO, with 112 to the premium cable network’s 108. NBC was third this year with 78 nominations, while FX claimed the fourth spot with 50.

Here’s a breakdown of how you can tune into the ceremony as well as the lists of nominees for all the top categories. Before the festivities begin tonight, be sure to check out Observer’s predictions for who will win.

Emmy Awards 2018 Date, Time, Channel & Live Stream

Date: Monday, September 17, 2018

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC

Host: Colin Jost and Michael Che

Live Stream: NBC Live

How to Live Stream Emmys 2018 Online

The easiest and most straightforward way to watch the 70th Emmys Awards tonight is on NBC.com/live. If you pay for cable (or know someone who does), all you need is your log-in and password information, and you’re off to the races.

However, if you’re cutting costs around the house and don’t have a cable subscription, you’ll need to look elsewhere. Might we suggest DirecTV’s free seven-day trial? You’ll get a full seven days cost free before your paid membership begins.

Who Is Nominated?

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Aldon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series