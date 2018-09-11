Julia Salazar Accuses Benjamin Netanyahu’s Spokesperson of Sexual Assault

New York State Senate candidate Julia Salazar accused Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson, David Keyes, of sexual assault on Tuesday.

In a statement uploaded to the Twitter account of Salazar’s campaign, the Democrat warned of a forthcoming report detailing her experiences with Keyes—which she anticipated would look to paint her in a negative light.

“Before this [story] runs, I want to come forward and confirm that I was a victim of sexual assault by David Keyes- the Prime Minister of Israel’s spokesperson to foreign media,” wrote Salazar. “This story appears to be an effort to cast doubt upon my, and other women’s, accusations against Keyes.”

I’m about to be outed as a survivor of sexual assault. Here is what I have to say about that: pic.twitter.com/WFjNhzBee8 — Julia Salazar for State Senate (@SalazarSenate18) September 11, 2018

Keyes was also accused of sexual assault in spring 2016 by a woman alleging he assaulted her in a Manhattan apartment in 2013.

“This man, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s new spokesperson, is an American who sexually assaults women – and I’m here to tell you this from firsthand experience,” the woman wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post, according to The Times of Israel. “I still remember vividly the night that this happened, and have a record that corroborates it.”