Laura Loomer’s Outburst Drowned Out by Auctioneer at Twitter Hearing

Jack Dorsey’s House hearing just got an extra dose of controversy.

Hard-right activist Laura Loomer was escorted out of the House’s Energy and Commerce hearing with Dorsey after interrupting the proceedings with a personal plea to the president.

“You are censoring conservatives,” she said. “I am asking you, President Donald Trump, help us. Please help us, Mr. President, before it is too late, because Jack Dorsey is trying to influence the election, to sway the election to the Democrats and steal the election. That is why he’s censoring and shadow banning conservatives. You are a liar, Jack Dorsey. You are a liar.”

As security guards muscled her out of the room, she uttered a final salvo: “We are not Russian bots, we are conservatives.”

Far-right activist Laura Loomer just interrupted the House hearing and started shouting that @jack is a liar. Note how Rep. Long responded pic.twitter.com/XurpPXdP4K — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 5, 2018

Loomer live streamed the entire exchange on her phone, and she continued talking as she was escorted out of the building.

“You want conservatives and Trump supporters to be shut down, but what’s gonna happen when they come for you?” she asked media assembled outside the hearing room. “We have an obligation as journalists to protect each other, and when you allow people like Jack Dorsey to come in and lie to our elected officials and say he doesn’t censor conservatives, we have a journalistic responsibility to hold him accountable. We have a duty to hold him accountable.”

The main reason for Loomer’s outburst is that she and many other conservatives were unverified on Twitter in November. She accused Twitter of “eradicating” her presence “just like Hitler.”

“[Dorsey] didn’t give me a reason,” she said. “I’m a Trump supporter, I’m a Jewish American woman, but I am not a white supremacist.”

Loomer also invoked Sheryl Sandberg, who testified with Dorsey earlier this morning.

“I’m leaning in, Sheryl,” she said. “I want a seat at the table.”

Loomer didn’t hear what happened after her outburst, but those in the room (and those watching the hearing online) got an extra treat.

In the aftermath of Loomer’s shouting, things got even crazier. Congressman Billy Long, a Republican from Missouri, sprang into action and started spouting auctioneer talk to drown Loomer out.

Long knows of what he speaks. He owned an auction house and is a member of the National Auctioneers Association.

But Loomer still called Long “disgusting” and “sexist.”

All in a day’s work for the Washington circus.