Marco Rubio Twitter-Assassinates Celebrity Chef Salt Bae For Serving Dictator Steak

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) gutter-sniped viral ‘weirdo’ Nusret Gökçe (AKA Salt Bae) after the Instagram-famous chef posted a video of himself serving steak to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro—continuing his recent bloodthirst for shaming celebrity bottom-feeders in public forums.

I don’t know who this weirdo #Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the President of #Venezuela. He is actually the overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of the people eat only once a day & infants are suffering from malnutrition. https://t.co/sSNPK9cAAx — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

Then the senator went for the jugular, publishing the contact information for Salt Bae’s restaurant in Miami in an attempt to damage his business.

This guy @nusr_ett who admires dictator @NicolasMaduro so much actually owns a steakhouse in, of all places, #Miami. It’s called NUSR-ET STEAKHOUSE MIAMI located at 999 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131

The phone number is 1 305 415 9990 in case anyone wanted to call. https://t.co/7CDkgHVZWh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

But Rubio did not stop there: Following cavalry support from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the senator tweeted another attack in Spanish at 10:55 p.m., ensuring his opponent received a barrage of angry tweets before retiring to bed weary from battle.

Shaken by the outrage mob, Salt Bae deleted the tweet in which he served steak to a South American dictator. Rather than accept this submission, however, a bloodthirsty Rubio continued his attack into Thursday morning—the battle amplified by entrenched media institutions like The Washington Post.

#Salt Bae @nusr_ett⁩ deleted the tweet with the video of him lavishing dictator Maduro with a steak dinner while the people of #Venezuela starve. Fortunately @miamiherald downloaded it before he deleted it. Watch here:https://t.co/AC9qkFWyOw — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

As a Republican who has encouraged a military coup in Venezuela, Rubio loathes Madura and has helmed a campaign to raise awareness for the leader’s crimes against his people. The senator’s attack against Salt Bae follows his sparring last week with Alex Jones—when he called the InfoWars conspiracy theorist “a clown” and threatened to “take care of” him without help from his security entourage.