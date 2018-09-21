NJ Politics Digest: Bergen Sheriff Under Fire After Recording of Racist Rant Surfaces

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino is facing calls for his resignation from Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials after WNYC reported on a secret recording in which the sheriff made racist comments about African Americans and state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Saudino apologized Thursday night, but did not offer his resignation.

In the recording, which the radio station says was made on January 16, Saudino reacted to Murphy’s inauguration speech by saying: “He talked about the whole thing, the marijuana, sanctuary state… better criminal justice reform. Christ almighty, in other words let the blacks come in, do whatever the f*** they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that, and don’t worry about it. You know, we’ll tie the hands of cops.”

Saudino later said that Murphy selected Grewal as the state’s top law enforcement officer because “of the turban,” according to the WNYC report.

Saudino was formerly police chief of the Bergen County borough of Emerson. He was elected sheriff as a Republican in 2010, but changed parties in 2016 and won a third term.

He earns a $130,312 salary as sheriff and another $129,987 annually for his chief’s pension, according to NJ.com.

In a written statement, Saudino apologized to Bergen County residents and said the remarks “are not representative of the person that I am, and they are in no way consistent with the manner in which I have conducted my life.”

He said he has reached out to the leaders of communities he has offended to offer his apologies.

Quote of the Day: "I can tell you that we are looking into it." — Education Department spokesman Michael Yaple, on reports that state funding was used to purchase creationist textbooks for a religious school in Lakewood.

N.J.'s weak sexual harassment policy for state lawmakers gets a major upgrade

For the first time, the 80 lawmakers elected to serve in the state Assembly and their employees will be required to undergo training every two years to prevent sexual harassment, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced Wednesday.

NJ.com Read more

Your next NJ traffic stop could leave you face-to-face with a troubled cop

Eileen Cassidy, a Spring Lake Heights mother of three, spent 22 days in jail because New Jersey hid a State Police sergeant's misconduct for nearly a year, her attorney argued.

Asbury Park Press Read more

More NJ Transit service cuts coming because of positive train control

NJ Transit plans to discontinue more trains and modify more schedules next month as the clock ticks toward a Dec. 31 deadline to install safety technology the federal government requires.

The Record Read more

Governor Positive of better Days Ahead for NJ Transit

After a difficult summer filled with long delays and last-minute cancellations, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jersey Transit commuters that things will eventually get better as his administration continues to work on the agency's thorniest operational problems.

NJSpotlight Read more

Will N.J. get $15 minimum wage plan by end of year? Not likely, top Democrat says

Gov. Phil Murphy has said one of his top priorities for the fall is for state lawmakers to send him a bill to gradually raise New Jersey's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

NJ.com Read more

Your NJ tax dollars bring God into Lakewood schools

State tax dollars bought creationist textbooks for private religious school students here, the Asbury Park Press has found, even as the public school district struggled for millions of dollars in funding.

Asbury Park Press Read more

No early exit for Atlantic City from state takeover

Despite expectations that the state takeover of Atlantic City imposed nearly two years ago by then-Gov. Christie would end under Gov. Murphy, state officials said Thursday the takeover will likely last the full five years called for in legislation designed to rescue the city from financial chaos.

Inquirer Read more

N.J. unemployment rate hovers at 4.2%, still worse than national average

New Jersey employers added 1,600 jobs in August but the unemployment rate held at 4.2 percent.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy hammers Trump on anniversary of Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico

Gov. Phil Murphy criticized President Donald Trump Thursday on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria slamming Puerto Rico, saying the president "continues to turn his back on millions of Americans."

NJ.com Read more

Despite Glitch, Fan Duels Says it Will Pay Thousands to Winning Bettors

Upon further review, a New Jersey man will get his full $82,000 payout on a disputed $110 sports bet.

NJ101.5 Read more

Medical Marijuana Tax to Phase Out Over a Few Years, Sweeney Says

Staffers for key lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy are expected to meet Thursday to discuss the proposed legislation that would legalize marijuana for recreational use by adults in New Jersey.

NJ101.5 Read more

Menendez Accuses His GOP Challenger of Running a Deceptive Campaign

Tightening polls and Republican challenger Bob Hugin's targeted television ads have put New Jersey's senior senator Bob Menendez (D) in a tough re-election race.

NJTV News Read more

Poll: Democrat Malinowski has slight lead over GOP incumbent Lance

Democrat Tom Malinowski has a slight edge over 10-year Republican incumbent Leonard Lance in central New Jersey's 7th Congressional District — home to President Donald Trump's golf club and "summer White House."

Politico Read more

Democratic Convention kicks off in Atlantic City

The state Democratic Convention will kick off Thursday in Atlantic City and feature speakers such as Murphy and U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Camden mayor vows new office to match residents to jobs

Camden Mayor Frank Moran said Wednesday that he plans to create a city office to help residents find long-term employment at local firms.

Inquirer Read more

Trump endorses Webber

President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Assemblyman Jay Webber on Twitter, praising the house candidate's stances on immigration, the military and crime.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Bergmann: Don't put convicted public officials on public payroll

Just a week after Gov. Murphy's state attorney general announced the creation of a new unit to crack down on political corruption and "strengthen public confidence in government institutions," Murphy defended his hiring of a former official who served more than two years in prison for taking bribes.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Mulshine: Cory Booker and Brett Kavanaugh: Looks like 'Spartacus' had roamin' hands

Guess who wrote the following:

"New Year's Eve 1984 I will never forget. I was 15. As the ball dropped, I leaned over to hug a friend and she met me instead with an overwhelming kiss. As we fumbled upon the bed, I remember debating my next 'move' as if it were a chess game. With the 'Top Gun' slogan ringing in my head, I slowly reached for her breast. After having my hand pushed away once, I reached my 'mark.'

NJ.com Read more