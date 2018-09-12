NJ Politics Digest: Christie Refutes Woodward’s Account of Trump’s Transition Anger

Bob Woodward’s Fear details when things started to go wrong between soon-to-be President Donald Trump and Chris Christie.

But Christie maintains the account isn’t accurate.

In the bombshell account of dysfunction in the Trump administration, Woodward details how Trump tore into Christie’s work during the 2016 election preparing for a possible Trump victory. The candidate accused Christie of “jinxing” his campaign and said that funds raised for the transition were cutting into donations that should have been going to Trump’s presidential efforts.

Trump also told Christie, once one of his earliest prominent Republican supporters, that he’d never really meant to give the New Jersey governor any real responsibility when assigning him to head the transition team, according to the book.

Trump dumped Christie from heading the transition team shortly after winning the election, a controversial move that some say set Trump’s administration back when it discarded Christie’s transition plans.

But Christie is fighting back, claiming Woodward’s account is based on accounts by former presidential advisor and Christie nemesis Steve Bannon, according to media accounts.

“If Mr. Woodward would have performed rudimentary journalistic fact checking with those he was quoting, he would have had a more accurate book rather than just being a stenographer for Mr. Bannon’s self-aggrandizing revisionist history,” Christie tweeted.

Most Jersey residents say they’d go for legal weed if it means lower property taxes, poll shows

New Jersey residents are more likely to support legalizing recreational marijuana if they are convinced its proceeds would be used to lower their property taxes, according to a new poll.

NJ.com Read more

Stricter Chinese Recyling Rules Make It Harder to Dispose of NJ Waste

Recycling is getting a lot more complicated, a trend that is spiking costs and leaving reams of paper, plastics and other recyclables to pile up in warehouses, or worse, in landfills.

NJSpotlight Read more

17 years after 9/11 attacks, families still grieve at Ground Zero

For 15 years, Tom and JoAnn Meehan never missed a reading of their daughter Colleen Barkow’s name at Ground Zero.

The Record Read more

17 Years After 9-11, The Terror Attacks Are Killing NJ Heroes

The number of people known to have died from exposure to toxins at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will soon surpass the number of people killed when the Twin Towers crumpled 17 years ago today.

NJ101.5 Read more

Cory Booker tells Jimmy Fallon about his now-famous ‘Bring it!’ moment during Kavanaugh hearing

“I said, ‘Bring it,'” Cory Booker told Jimmy Fallon Monday night — bringing New Jersey’s Democratic senator loud applause from the audience at NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

NJ.com Read more

Lack of guidance leaves county clerks in lurch

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon and others sent out conflicting messages along with letters about vote-by-mail ballots they’re now required to send to voters who requested and received such ballots in a previous election.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Tech and Aviation Center at AC Airport Can’t Get Off The Ground

An ongoing economic recovery in Atlantic City has been boosted by lucrative state-tax incentives, and lawmakers want to use the same approach to revitalize an area surrounding the seaside resort’s airport. The only problem: They can’t convince a governor to go along.

NJSpotlight Read more

Recess Law on Hold

Signed into law this summer, New Jersey’s new requirement that public elementary schools provide a minimum of 20 minutes of recess every day made it through eight years of legislative debate and one governor’s veto.

NJSpotlight Read more

Gov. Murphy tells N.J. to ‘prepare for the worst’ with Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence churns toward the East Coast, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that New Jersey will “prepare for the worst” even though the storm is not not expected to hit the state directly.

NJ.com Read more

In Hurricane Florence plea, Murphy can’t bring himself to repeat Christie’s ‘Get the hell off the beach’

Chris Christie once famously told Jersey residents to “get the hell off the beach” when a hurricane approached.

NJ.com Read more

Freeholders to delay vote on new Hudson County ICE contract

There will not be a vote this week on Hudson County’s new plan to exit its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with Freeholder Chair Anthony Vainieri saying he doesn’t want to “rush” the matter.

NJ.com Read more

Names of two alleged conspirators remain secret in Paterson corruption case

Federal officials have yet to reveal the name of the second Paterson official who allegedly took kickbacks in the corruption case involving the city’s now-defunct Municipal Utilities Authority.

The Record Read more

Peter Barnes dies

Former Assemblyman Peter Barnes, Jr., a former FBI agent who spent 22 years in the New Jersey Legislature, passed away today. Tomorrow would have been his 90th birthday.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Student dies after falling from Seton Hall University parking deck

A student died when he fell from the roof of a parking garage at Seton Hall University on Tuesday afternoon, police and campus officials said.

The Record Read more

Sheriffs target ‘deadbeat dads’ with midnight raids, debtor’s prison. But does it help the kids?

A sharp rapping startled Michael Casner awake around 4 a.m., and he stumbled to the front door. There, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were waiting impatiently in the cold February night.

Inquirer Read more

Monmouth County ‘illegally’ investigated clerk, internal memo says

The county’s human resources department “illegally” investigated a complaint into Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, county lawyers wrote in an internal memo obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Delay sought again for controversial billboard proposal on Camden waterfront

A South Jersey company that wants to erect a billboard at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden has again requested a delay on a hearing on the controversial proposal.

Inquirer Read more

Atlantic County mayors caution against countywide assessments without full fiscal analysis

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo said he is moving forward with countywide tax assessment legislation because he believes it could save taxpayers millions and lessen the number of property tax appeals.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Mold forces Oradell to use senior center, fire house as temporary borough hall

Borough employees will move temporarily to the senior center and firehousebecause a mold outbreak shut down borough hall last week.

The Record Read more

Lyndhurst Schools’ deficit reaches $5M in less than a year

A deficit that has dogged school officials since it was first revealed in December continues to widen, with the latest tally nearly five times higher than originally reported.

The Record Read more

Barnegat schools discuss ending Cubs daycare program

A 4-year-old daycare program run by the Barnegat school district may be shut down by the end of year, leaving the families of more than 100 infants and young children looking for childcare elsewhere.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Kean: New strategy needed to mitigate terrorist threats

It might be tempting to think we have turned the tide on terrorism. After all, the Islamic State is on the run in Iraq and Syria, and terrorist attacks are on the decline globally for the third consecutive year. But that would be a grave mistake. Violent extremists are regrouping and will strike again.

Asbury Park Press Read more