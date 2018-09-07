NJ Politics Digest: Cory Booker Pulls Off Brilliant Piece of Political Theater

Supreme Court confirmation hearings are supposed to be about the law. But they are also about political theater, particularly during a contentious hearing like that facing nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week.

And New Jersey’s junior Senator Cory Booker, on Thursday, proved his chops with a dramatic move that catapulted the maybe presidential hopeful to the top of news sites throughout the day.

Booker released what he said were confidential emails in which Kavanaugh discussed his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision and on racial profiling. The emails were written when Kavanaugh served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

Booker said the emails had been designated as “committee confidential” and that he risked expulsion from the Senate for releasing them, according to news reports.

Booker, who is widely viewed as a likely Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, said “I openly invite and accept the consequences” of releasing the documents. Later in the day, however, a Republican lawyer involved in providing the documents, said Booker had been told before the hearing he could release them, according to CNN.

NJ Rally Demands Drivers Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

A few hundred people rallied Thursday outside the Statehouse in support of making undocumented immigrants eligible for New Jersey driver’s licenses, hoping to move the issue from the back-burner to the forefront of lawmakers’ minds as they return to Trenton after summer recess.

Murphy Still Supports $15 Minimum Wage, Why Isn’t It Law Yet?

During his run for governor, Phil Murphy supported the call to raise the minimum wage in New Jersey to $15 an hour.

Hudson County to end contract with ICE to house immigration detainees by 2020

Bowing to pressure from activists, Hudson County announced Thursday that it will end its contract to hold federal immigration detainees at its jail in Kearny by 2020.

Legislators Offer Plan to Reduce Impact of Medical Debt

Two Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation to protect New Jersey residents from the full impact of medical debt, a major concern for many Americans and a leading cause of bankruptcy in recent years.

NJ Requires Utilities to Remove Teflon Chemicals from Water

The state Department of Environmental Protection has established a new low standard for the presence of potentially cancer-causing perflournated compounds in New Jersey’s drinking water.

Tropicana to be latest Atlantic City casino to get in sports betting game

The Tropicana casino says it will join New Jersey’s growing sports betting market.

Midterm 2018: Mikie Sherrill plans forum with Gabrielle Giffords, gun-control activists

Two days after welcoming Joe Biden for a campaign rally in Montclair, Mikie Sherrill hopes her bid to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District gets another boost Friday with a visit from prominent gun-control activists.

N.J. adding nonlethal approaches to control bear population

New Jersey will pursue more nonlethal methods to manage the state’s black bear population, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

New Jersey attorney general to investigate sex-abuse allegations among Catholic clergy

New Jersey will investigate allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, following a report by a grand jury in Pennsylvania that found more than 1,000 victims there over 70 years.

Stepson of Paterson councilman killed in Newark collision while riding bike

The stepson of a Paterson councilman, a 20-year-old NJIT student, was killed in a collision with a New Jersey Transit excavation vehicle in Newark Wednesday while riding his bike, authorities said.

Montclair State University defends police officers who drew guns on campus

Police at Montclair State University are the focus of student criticism after they responded to a reported fight, ordered individuals to the ground and drew their weapons in an incident captured on video and shared on social media.

Wayne council prohibits sale of recreational marijuana

The Township Council has joined a budding list of local governments that have moved to ban the sale of recreational marijuana.

Three drop out of Mahwah special mayoral election race

A day after five residents filed to run for mayor in a special November election, three of them have officially dropped out.

Atlantic County’s effort to establish a county-wide tax assessing program stuck in limbo

Atlantic County’s effort to establish a countywide tax assessment program is stuck in limbo.

Golden:State’s Short-Term Fiscal Fixes Mean Long-Term Disaster

o matter the eventual outcome of the recently released report examining the state’s tax structure and spending policies, it accomplished a long-overdue goal by marching the Legislature to the edge of the cliff and forcing it to peer into the abyss to behold a future in which the state is without resources and unable to meet its constitutional or statutory obligations.

