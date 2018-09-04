NJ Politics Digest: Gov. Phil Murphy May Make Over State School System

Earlier this year, the state was hit with a lawsuit seeking to change what the plaintiffs say is one of the most segregated school systems in the nation.

Now, according to a report in NJ.com, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is indicating its willing to settle the suit without a fight.

Such a move would suit Murphy’s progressive agenda, but could also profoundly change how New Jersey, which currently requires students attend the district in which they live, operates its public schools.

The suit, filed in May by a coalition of civil rights groups, sought to end the residency requirement and to change the requirement that charter schools give priority to students in the district the school is located.

The state Attorney General’s Office on Friday asked for an extension for a required response to the suit, saying it needed the time to negotiate with the coalition, according to NJ.com.

In a letter asking for the extension, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said he was confident an “amicable resolution” is possible.

A spokesman for the coalition, however, warned the state must put forth “a concrete plan” to quickly ends the alleged segregation, NJ.com reported.

It’s not clear what a settlement might entail. And while the court challenge could give Murphy cover to institute changes, it is likely to be thin cover since Grewal, who has been vigorous in contesting numerous federal actions by the Trump administration, settled almost immediately when faced with an issue critical to New Jersey. A settlement that encompasses too radical a shift is likely to spur legal challenges and political backlash. New Jersey residents already pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and a large part of the tax bill helps fund local education.

Quote of the Day: “This is the governor’s appointment and it’s not always based on who’s best qualified, but who knows someone the best,” — Sen. Robert Singer, on Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to appoint Bradley Billhimer as Ocean County Prosecutor.

Murphy administration may settle lawsuit to desegregate N.J. public schools

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration signaled this week it is open to settling a lawsuit accusing the state of being complicit in allowing New Jersey one of America’s most segregated public school systems.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy says N.J. gas tax increase is frustrating but warranted

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said he’s frustrated New Jerseyans will have to pay higher gas taxes this fall, but that it’s needed to fund the state’s road and rail projects.

NJ.com Read more

Chiefs say violence endangers officers reporting misconduct

Police chiefs in New Jersey are warning about violence against officers who report misconduct, saying they “are often labeled by their peers as a ‘rat’ or ‘snitch’ and subject to harsh reprisals.”

Associated Press Read more

Penn Station Makeover Moves Along, as N.J. Transit Struggles to Run on Time

The chairman of Amtrak spent Friday morning explaining why commuting through Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan should be smoother after Labor Day. Then, New Jersey Transit appeared to be spending the rest of the day spreading fear of what lies ahead.

New York Times Read more

17 things you need to know about the Trump-infused midterm elections — and Jersey’s big battles

Labor Day weekend is the traditional start of the fall campaign season, when voters turn their attention from beaches to ballots.

NJ.com Read more

Democrats Battle Over a New Jersey Jail’s Contract with ICE

A hastily renewed contract between the federal government and Hudson County to house detained immigrants in the Hudson County jail here has become a hotly debated issue among elected officials and activists that has stretched beyond this working-class community.

New York Times Read more

Biden to stump for Sherrill

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey on Wednesday to campaign for Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district.

New Jersey Globe Read more

MacArthur took $37k from drug companies involved in opioid crisis

Democratic congressional candidate Andy Kim wants Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-Toms River) to return campaign contributions from drug companies who are beings sued for their role in the opioid crisis.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Glen Rock will pay $30,000 in legal fees after social media ruling

After a judge ruled that public officials’ social media accounts are subject to public record disclosure laws, Glen Rock has agreed to pay nearly $30,000 in legal fees to the resident who initiated litigation.

The Record Read more

Billboard calling Trump ‘idiot’ removed from New Jersey town

A billboard referring to President Trump as “Our Leader The Idiot” has been removed after causing controversy in a New Jersey town.

Associated Press Read more

NJ tells teachers: State tests won’t count for much in job reviews

New Jersey will dramatically reduce the weight of student test scores in teacher job reviews under a new measure that the Murphy administration announced Friday.

The Record Read more

23 important, strange & stupid things that happened in N.J. politics this summer

While you were down the Shore or relaxing at a ballgame, the world of New Jersey politics was abuzz this summer with all kinds of crucial, unusual, and down-right mind-boggling news.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy ‘sickened’ by clergy sex abuse. But he stops short of calling for statewide investigation.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he’s “sickened” by everything he’s read regarding sexual abuse inside the Catholic Church.

NJ.com Read more

Sit, stay and fill out this form: New Jersey may require licenses for dog trainers

Your dog may not be the only good boy or good girl at obedience school. The trainer may soon have to be, as well.

Politico Read more

Here are three tracks legal weed in New Jersey could take

New Jersey policymakers already are loosening restrictions on marijuana for medical use and could make it much easier for adults to buy the drug even without a medical reason. The state’s more permissive approach to a drug that’s technically still illegal under federal law is proceeding on three tracks.

The Record Read more

NJ school bus safety: Harnesses may just be the start of reform

For many drivers, New Jersey’s vehicle-inspection process is a ritual that’s easily forgotten because it’s required so seldom – after five years for new cars and biannually thereafter for most used cars. In any case, the only mandate is a passing score on a vehicle-emissions test.

The Record Read more

Here’s how much money Shore towns made selling you beach badges in 2017

If you bring an out-of-state visitor to a New Jersey beach, they’ll likely be surprised by the little plastic tag a badge-checker forces upon them.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Looking to Replace Ocean County Prosecutor

Ocean County will likely get a new prosecutor in the very near future.

Gov. Phil Murphy will name Bradley Billhimer, a Democratic lawyer in Toms River to the position, replacing Joseph Coronato, according to state Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean, who isn’t pleased with the proposed change.

NJ101.5 Read more

2 South Jersey colleges are on the verge of merging, and they’ll get a new name

Two South Jersey educational institutions are on the verge of merging, and they will be taking on a new name.

NJ.com Read more

Cumberland County jail’s body scanner still not in use, union requests firm date

After nearly 30 people were exposed to a mixture of heroin and fentanyl at an Ohio prison Wednesday, the president of the Cumberland County corrections officers union is wondering why the jail’s new $138,000 body scanner is still not operational.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Residents want to recall mayor days after he took office

A messy political battle in Rockaway Township is escalating following the unexpected death of Mayor Michael Dachisen.

NJ.com Read more

Town is footing the bill for the mayor’s trash, and some say it stinks

Until April, Chapter 293 of the Little Egg Harbor Township Code spelled out pretty clearly that there should be no municipal trash collection for businesses.

NJ.com Read more

Editorial: With lawmakers oblivious, Murphy prevents a homeowner headache

The New Jersey Spill Act is sacrosanct, and it doesn’t matter whether that assertion arouses debate or elicits yawns. It is state dogma – period, full stop, as a certain governor likes to say.

Star-Ledger Read more