NJ Politics Digest: Legal Marijuana Foes Mount Last Efforts to Push Decriminalization

It’s likely New Jersey’s legislature will soon be considering a bill to legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

But before that bill is introduced, foes of legalizing marijuana are mounting a last push to try to head it off, the Record reports.

One way to do that is to promote decriminalization, which would remove the racial inequities in arrests for the drug, one argument often cited by supporters of legalization.

The Record report notes that there are enough supporters of decriminalization in the state Senate to derail legalization efforts—if all of them, and all Republican members of the upper house, vote to oppose those measures.

That’s unlikely, since some who prefer decriminalization might also vote for legalization and some Republicans might vote for legalization.

But groups, such as Smart Approaches to Marijuana, are still trying to convince lawmakers to support decriminalization, holding forums and workshops to explain their stances and calling legislative offices, the Record reports.

The bill to legalize marijuana has not been introduced yet; lawmakers are working out last-minute agreements on regulations and how much sales will be taxed. And while the bill might be delayed, proponents of legalization say it is only a matter of time before it is introduced and approved, the Record reports.

Quote of the Day: “They’re having a very hard time getting the votes, because they’re worried about local backlash. They should be. This is way too far, way too soon.” — Kevin Sabet, the leader of the anti-legalization group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

NJ legal weed bill could be coming soon, and opponents are making one last push to stop it

With a bill to legalize marijuana in New Jersey possibly coming within days, opponents are making a last-ditch push to derail one of the top priorities of Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders.

The Record Read more

A tiny N.J. borough becomes a battleground for Big Marijuana and anti-weed forces

In the tiny Gloucester County borough of Clayton, a battle is shaping up between Big Marijuana and organized anti-weed forces divided over whether a $10 million cannabis cultivation and processing facility should be built on vacant land in an industrial park.

Inquirer Read more

NJ Among Most Vulnerable States if Recession Hits, Ratings Analysts Say

If New Jersey’s budget gets rocked by the next economic recession, this time Wall Street analysts will be able to say, “We told you so.”

NJSpotlight Read more

Moran: Which Republicans will join Booker in protecting Mueller?

Let’s see a show of hands: How many people believe that Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general overseeing the Russia investigation, will still have his job after he meets with President Trump on Thursday?

NJ.com Read more

Former sheriff Michael Saudino’s name removed from Bergen County Jail

In the wake of disgraced Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino’s resignation Friday, efforts to remove his name from the Bergen County Jail have begun.

The Record Read more

Woman in Videotaped Beach Arrest Indicted on Several Counts

A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend was captured on video has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

NJ101.5 Read more

A G.O.P. Senate Candidate Highlights His Drug Industry Career. Should He?

When Bob Hugin joined Celgene in 1999 as its chief financial officer, the company was a struggling biotech that sold just one product — a leprosy drug — and faced a shaky future. By the time he stepped down as executive chairman in February to run for United States Senate, Celgene had become a pharmaceutical powerhouse with a market value of nearly $80 billion.

New York Times Read more

New Jersey lawmakers to upgrade harassment policy as #MeToo fallout continues

New Jersey lawmakers are overhauling their harassment policies for the first time in nearly a decade, mandating training for legislators and staff and creating a process by which complaints can be made public.

The Record Read more

N.J. lawmakers take aim Brett Kavanaugh and back victims of sexual assault

A handful of Democratic New Jersey state lawmakers used an annual event that puts a spotlight on victims of sexual assault to take aim at Republican President Donald Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court.

NJ.com Read more

If Kavanaugh makes it onto Supreme Court, here’s what it could mean for N.J. cases

The nomination of U.S. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has sparked the kind of Senate confirmation battle seen once in a generation — one now mired in controversy over alleged sexual misconduct by the former White House lawyer.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Considers Measures to Kill Off Dangerous Ticks

Because of the state’s climate and woodlands, New Jersey is especially conducive to dangerous disease-carrying ticks.

NJ101.5 Read more

Palisades Park school guard debacle: How did we get here?

Taxpayers and parents of school-age kids must be wondering: From armed guards entering schools to the shared service agreement being terminated and the Board of Education’s attorney being fired — how did we get here?

The Record Read more

Do Movie Theater Security Guards Need Guns? NJ Judges Say No

Six years after a gunman killed 12 people and injured 70 more during a shooting at a Colorado movie theater, judges in New Jersey say cinema security guards have no need to carry firearms.

NJ101.5 Read more

Billhimer clears first hurdle in NJ Senate on the way to becoming Ocean County prosecutor

New Jersey senators put Bradley Billhimer, a criminal defense lawyer who lives in Bayville, on a path to become the Ocean County prosecutor as early as next month where he said he plans to build on his predecessor’s work combatting opioid abuse.

The Record Read more

Rockaway Township police looking for late Mayor Dachisen’s missing laptop

Late Mayor Michael Dachisen’s town-issued laptop is missing and police are looking for it, according to police.

The Record Read more

‘Time to act is now’ on Atlantic City Police Department promotions of racial minorities

Upset by a lack of minorities found within the supervisory ranks of the Police Department, a group of activists and local leaders demanded the department better reflect the community it serves.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Retired West Orange deputy chief tapped as Morristown’s first public safety director

A retired West Orange deputy police chief and former police commissioner for Rye, New York, is expected to be appointed Morristown’s first civilian public safety director.

Daily Record Read more

Dems mayoral candidate drops out of Eatontown race

Patti May, the Democratic candidate for mayor, has withdrawn from the race.

Asbury Park Press Read more

State decision on flood wall threatens massive Hoboken development

A massive economic development project that would sit on some of the last untapped real estate in downtown Hoboken appears to be on life support as New Jersey officials consider building a storm-surge wall right in the middle of the 50-acre site.

Politico Read more

Boss allegedly said he’d be ‘politically f—–‘ if he promoted town worker. Guess who’s suing now?

A former public works employee who was denied a promotion three years in a row and claims an administrator said he’d be ‘politically f—–‘ if he supported the employee is suing the Borough of Roselle.

NJ.com Read more