NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Defends Hiring Bribe-Taking Politician for $70K Post

A former Passaic councilman who served time for taking bribes now has a nicely paying state job and the full support of Gov. Phil Murphy, who says he’d like to see “a lot more of this.”

Marcellus Jackson resigned and went to prison after admitting to taking about $26,000 in bribes to help a company get insurance contracts, according to a report in The Record. He served 25 months in prison before being released in 2011.

He now has a job working for the state Department of Education as “Special Assistant in the Office of Civic and Social Engagement,” a post that pays $70,000 annually, the Record reports.

The Record notes that Jackson is connected to the Rev. Calvin McKinney, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Garfield, and one of Murphy’s earliest supporters.

On Tuesday, Murphy said he had no problem hiring the politician who has served his time, since he’s “repented” and paid his debt to society.

However, Republican Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi is pushing back against the governor’s choice. Schepisi said she supports second chances for former convicts, “but not when it comes to putting corrupt politicians in positions of public trust,” POLITICO reported.

Schepisi said she plans to introduce legislation that would prevent government officials convicted of corruption from holding government jobs.

News of Jackson’s hiring comes about a week after Murphy’s state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal touted his efforts to fight corruption by creating what he’s named the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. In the widely covered announcement, Grewal said he wanted to build public confidence in government.

Quote of the Day: “I hope we see a lot more of this, that somebody made a mistake, they admitted it, they repented, they paid their price.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on Tuesday, defended his administration’s hiring of a former Passaic councilman who was convicted of taking bribes.

Is the MacArthur/Kim mailing racist?

A new postcard put out by the Republican State Committee against his challenger Andy Kim in the race for Congress in NJ’s 3rd District has raised a lot of eyebrows around one particular topic, namely: is it or is it not racist? This issue arises after several recent incidents involving racist mailings in Edison and Hoboken, but it bears noting that while those were sent anonymously, this mailer has the return address of the New Jersey Republican State Committee. An organization that would sign their name to a mailer couldn’t possible be sending out a blatantly racist info… right?

Here are the details of N.J.’s new legal weed bill, including delivery and smoking lounges

State lawmakers have finally written the latest bill that would legalize marijuana and lay the foundation for a commercial weed industry in New Jersey — a bill they believe has a real chance to pass.

Marijuana bill caps tax rate at 10 percent, among lowest in the U.S.

New Jersey lawmakers will cap the tax rate on recreational marijuana at just 10 percent, according to a draft of the legislation, eschewing earlier proposals to raise the rate over time and dismissing calls by the Murphy administration to impose a tax of as high as 25 percent.

How Brett Kavanaugh’s sex assault allegation is trouble for Republican in NJ Senate race

The firestorm over embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh brings into sharp relief the strategic challenges facing Bob Hugin, the Republican running for the U.S. Senate in a state that is largely hostile to President Donald Trump.

Cory Booker’s New York magazine profile raises some 2020 questions. Here’s why.

In this week’s New York magazine, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker acknowledged perhaps the worst-kept secret in Jersey politics, which is that “the presidency will be something I consider.”

Atlantic City casino reinvestment board defends performance after report criticizes spending

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority briefly addressed a critical state audit during its first public board meeting since the report was released last week.

N.J. Democrats’ bad blood from budget fight still boiling. Here’s the latest tiff.

The bad blood lingering from the nasty state budget battle that divided New Jersey’s Democrats this summer has spilled over into the party’s state convention this week.

N.J. colleges may soon face serious fines for bungling sexual assault cases

Reported sexual assaults at New Jersey colleges have been steadily rising in recent years. Now, New Jersey is considering hitting colleges where it hurts the most if they mishandle those allegations.

Murphy says this move will fight Trump, protect N.J. investors

Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s marking the 10-year anniversary of the 2008 global economic crisis with a plan to help protect New Jersey residents seeking to invest their money.

NJ legal weed bill ’98 percent’ done. The final fight is over how much to tax marijuana

A bill to create a legal marijuana marketplace in New Jersey is “98 percent” done, with a dispute over tax rates the only major sticking point, one of the state’s leading legal weed advocates said.

NJ hotline to report abuse in Catholic Church inundated with calls, attorney general says

A hotline the New Jersey attorney general set up to report sexual abuse within the Catholic Church has been “ringing off the hook” for nearly two weeks, the state’s top prosecutor said.

N.J. aiming to ban 3D-printable guns, too

Democratic New Jersey lawmakers were already moving to have the state ban “ghost guns” that you can assembly with untraceable components at home.

NJ police officer among 24 arrested on charges of luring underage children for sex

Twenty-four men, including a Howell Township police officer, have been arrested for allegedly using social media to try to arrange meetings with underage boys and girls for sexual activity, the attorney general’s office announced Tuesday.

Education Chief: PARCC Doesn’t Prep for Real World

There’s a lot going on with standardized PARCC tests in New Jersey schools – so much so that the Senate and Assembly education committees brought state Department of Education officials to the Statehouse for a hearing to explore just what’s going on.

NJ Turning State Vehicles into Weather, Traffic Reporters

New Jersey’s Department of Transportation has received a $322,000 grant to equip 20 State DOT vehicles with dashboard cams and weather sensors to better manage storms.

Man accused of using Johnny Bobbitt’s GoFundMe money says what happened to it will become ‘crystal clear’

Mark D’Amico, the Burlington County man accused of taking GoFundMe donations meant for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr., said Tuesday he is eager to explain what happened to the money, saying all of it will become “crystal clear” when he does talk.

GOP Senator Wants More Transparancy at NJ Transit

Too many independent state agencies are operating “in darkness” right now, according to a state lawmaker looking to improve transparency for New Jersey taxpayers.

Lawmakers Move to Restore Mental Health Hotline for Firefighters, EMS

New Jersey firefighters and emergency medical providers could once again have their own dedicated hotline staffed by trained operators who can help them in a crisis and connect with professionals to address mental health or substance use problems.

Ex-Brick super files suit against school board, mayor and prosecutor

Former Brick schools superintendent Walter Uszenski, his daughter and grandson have filed a whistleblower lawsuit against school and township officials in Brick and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office stemming from the criminal charges that brought about Uszenski’s ouster from his job.

Judge: No fraud in Dover’s 4th Ward primary election; Valencia wins

It’s official, challenger Carlos Valencia beat incumbent Alderman Ronald Camacho, ruled a Superior Court judge as he rejected claims of voter fraud and illegal votes in Dover’s 4th Ward June primary election.

Rockaway Township reschedules Yom Kippur meeting after visit from rabbis

A council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, which is Yom Kippur, has been rescheduled following public outcry and a visit to town hall by local rabbis.

Bergmann: Riding a bike without a bell’s illegal?

As someone who has enjoyed the freedom of riding a bike since I was 5 and who spends nearly as much time on one now as I did when I was a kid, I was surprised to learn that it’s illegal to ride without a bell or “other audible device.”

Editorial: Mahwah should learn lesson from eruv, parks settlement

All things considered, Mahwah got off easy in its settlement with the state regarding the township’s ill-conceived pursuit of ordinances that were clearly discriminatory.

