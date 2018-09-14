NJ Politics Digest: New Voting Law Causing Concerns Ahead of Election

Critics are warning that an effort by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration to increase voter participation might do the exact opposite.

“This law sucks,” state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon said in a story on NJ.com.

The new law says that people who voted using a mail-in ballot in 2016 are now automatically considered mail-in voters for 2018. That means a ballot will be mailed to them, and they will have to vote by provisional ballot if they go to a polling place on election day instead. County clerks are complaining that since the law was only signed in August, they have little time to figure out who used mail-in ballots two years ago and mail them new ballots in time for them to vote by election day. The law’s quick implementation is also forcing clerks to spend money that wasn’t budgeted as they work to comply in time.

A Murphy spokeswoman, however, told NJ.com the new law is “a critical step that will help ensure that all eligible voters are able to participate in the democratic process.”

And Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro, the bill’s sponsor, said the law will boost voter turnout, NJ.com reported.

Quote of the Day: “A major tax increase like this will undoubtedly have consequences for passengers.” — Sean Williams, senior vice president for state and local government affairs for Airlines for America, on New Jersey’s plan to raise taxes on United Airlines by $20 million.

Jersey voters, take note.

There’s a big change in the state’s voting laws that you’ll need to pay attention to under a measure signed by Gov. Phil Murphy designed to expand voter participation.

Cory Booker dared Republicans to ‘bring it.’ These conservatives just did.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker told Senate Republicans to “bring it” when they objected to his release of once-confidential documents about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Cory Booker releases new confidential records about Kavanaugh

Sen. Cory Booker on Wednesday night released a new batch of committee confidential documents about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh even after a conservative judicial group Wednesday referred his earlier disclosures to the Senate Ethics Committee.

NJ Transit ‘confident’ it will meet PTC deadline, Diegnan says

New Jersey Transit officials said they are two-thirds of the way complete with the installation of positive train control, a federally mandated braking system that must be fully installed by Dec. 31.

Local officials not surprised by scathing CRDA audit

Given the checkered history of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s fiscal practices, the findings from a state audit failed to surprise local elected officials who each expressed hope that the agency’s future would head in a better direction under new leadership.

In Surpise Move, State Board Tables Vote on Cutting Back PARCC

Pulling the plug on PARCC was expected to be a foregone conclusion — and something that would get done in short order.

How to Boost Jersey Shore Tourism? Stop Diverting Revenue For a Start

The state’s lucrative tourism industry could get a significant bump if it stretched out its prime shore season past the summer months. But in order to do so, it would have to invest in better event planning, more marketing and a renewed focus on public transportation, according to experts.

NJ Could Raise Taxes on United Airlines by $20 Million

A state Senate committee Thursday advanced a plan that would hike taxes on United Airlines by $20 million, despite warnings that it could raise airfares or reduce routes at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Requiring Public Colleges to Come Clean on Hidden Fees

College costs can be formidable, and families often get sticker shock when they realize they haven’t accounted for the many fees a school can apply. With technology, labs, books, parking, health insurance and other fees, the price of extras can reach as high as an additional $3,000.

No background checks meant accusations against Palisades Park school guards were missed

Laurence Ruh, a broad-shouldered sergeant once with the Palisades Park Police Department, had a reputation for letting his fists settle what his badge could not, according to several complaints and charges filed against him.

Exact change lanes to disappear along Garden State Parkway

Exact change lanes soon will be a thing of the past in just under a dozen toll plazas along the Garden State Parkway.

New Jersey bill barring Port Authority badges for officials advances

Official badges for officials of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, like the one a former commissioner was recorded using in a traffic stop, would be barred under legislation New Jersey lawmakers advanced Thursday.

Cardinale in good health following car accident

Sen. Gerald Cardinale is doing well following a car accident on Thursday, Assemblyman Bob Auth told the New Jersey Globe.

Camden companies with big tax breaks say they can’t find qualified or willing workers in the city

Companies getting huge tax breaks to move to or expand in Camden make a tempting target.

West Milford’s mayoral race draws three candidates

Three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring and have less than two months to campaign for the mayor’s job vacated when Bettina Bieri moved out of state.

Confusion swirls around Rockaway Township’s late night Friday meeting

Confusion reigned supreme in the township early Thursday as residents, municipal employees and some elected officials wondered whether a council meeting scheduled for later that night would proceed and why a special meeting was scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on a Friday.

Prosecutor looks at claim Lakewood police chief had open beer in car

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a social media post and video claiming to show an open beer can inside a vehicle used by the Lakewood police chief.

They say candidate is racist. He says mayor’s lackeys doctored his Facebook posts.

Fred Gattuso’s opponents say he spouts racist rants online. He says they fabricated the posts. And that’s just the beginning.

