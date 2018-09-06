NJ Politics Digest: It’s Official, NJ Transit Suspends Atlantic City Line

Gov. Phil Murphy promised when campaigning to improve service on NJ Transit. Now, folks on the agency’s Atlantic City line will have to wait until at the least the start of 2019 for those promises to take effect.

The beleaguered transit agency, which has come under fire from commuters and lawmakers for terrible service this summer, on Wednesday shut down the line to allow for installation of mandated Positive Train Control Systems on NJ Transit systems, according to a report on NJ101.5.

NJ Transit said it is providing alternatives for commuters, as well as discounted tickets, according to the report. Agency officials, however, admit the work-around will result in longer trips for commuters.

While skeptics claim the suspension is the first step in NJ Transit’s efforts to shut down the rail line, Executive Director Kevin Corbett promised that was not the case.

Gov. Phil Murphy made improving NJ Transit a primary pledge during his re-election campaign. Commuters, however, say service this summer was worse than last year’s so-called “Summer of Hell,” with last-minute cancellations and poor communications from agency staff. Murphy, on Wednesday, said problems would continue at least through the end of the year. Commuters on the Atlantic City line only found out about plans to suspend service after media reports broke the story.

Murphy claims he did not know how badly NJ Transit needed help until taking office. He blames former Gov. Chris Christie for this summer’s problems. He said Wednesday the agency is still “pursuing” efforts to communicate better. But even members of his own party have said that the agency’s problems were well known before Murphy came into office more than eight months ago and that recommendations to improve service made prior to Murphy taking office and by the governor’s own transition team have largely been ignored. Murphy has said he is waiting for the overdue results of an audit of the agency before taking action.

Quote of the Day: “I know there’s been concern and skepticism that this is a bait and switch. It is not.” — NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett, denying the beleaguered agency plans to permanently shut down the Atlantic City rail line after halting service until at least the end of the year.

Nj Transit Shuts Down Atlantic City Line for PTC Work

NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Line shuts down on Wednesday through at least the end of the year to allow for positive train control work.

NJ101.5 Read more

With Limited Hunt, NJ Makes Plans to Reduce Human, Bear Encounters

If fewer black bears are hunted and killed each year, it could open the door to a greater rate of interaction between bears and humans.

NJ101.5 Read more

Booker Makes Case Against Kavanaugh: Trump Nominee Inconsistent on Decisions Impacting Racial Justice

In his first cross-examination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) painted the judge as woefully out of touch on American race matters, a jurist who is essentially okay with racial profiling but drags his feet on affirming educational equality and criminal justice reform.

NJInsider Read more

Midterm 2018: Joe Biden urges NJ to back Mikie Sherrill in “battle for the soul of America”

New Jersey on Wednesday became the front line for Democrats’ attempt to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives as Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy visited Montclair to campaign for Mikie Sherrill, the Democrat taking on Republican Jay Webber in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

The Record Read more

These N.J. voters are angry and anti-Trump. They also might help flip Congress blue.

I knew they might be a little ticked off, but I really wasn’t prepared for their profane, profound — and possibly, prophetic — rage.

NJ.com Read more

N.J. utility officials to review offshore wind project off Atlantic City

New Jersey utility officials will soon start reviewing plans for a 25-megawatt offshore wind project off Atlantic City.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Could Make Animal Cruelty A Crime With Tougher Consequences

After recent cases of violent animal abuse in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, is planning to introduce legislation that would increase penalties for those convicted of such crimes.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Gets 146 Applicants to Run Six Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

New Jersey’s health department has plenty of options to assess as it awards licenses for six new medicinal marijuana operators, as 146 applications from 106 organizations were submitted by the Aug. 31 deadline.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ wanted Bay Head land for free for beach replenishment; now it must pay $2.3M

A court-appointed panel has awarded $2.3 million in compensation to the Bay Head Improvement Association for land that will be used in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers massive beach replenishment project.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Judge tosses suit by cop fired over assemblyman’s arrest

A Superior Court judge has dismissed a retaliation and defamation lawsuit filed by a former Gloucester County cop who was fired over his arrest of a state assemblyman.

NJ.com Read more

Ranking says it’s the worst place to raise a family. Residents say, back off!

WalletHub has done it again to Newark and some residents are tired of seeing the place they love get thrown under the bus. In a study comparing 180 cities using 46 metrics the measure family dynamics, WalletHub determined that Newark is the worst place to raise a family.

NJ.com Read more

N.J. conspiracy theorist to testify in Trump-Russia probe

A conspiracy theorist from New Jersey who helped peddle the falsehood that Barack Obama was foreign-born has been subpoenaed in the investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, according to a published report.

NJ.com Read more

Republican committee submits three candidates for Rockaway Township interim mayor

The township’s Republican County Committee has submitted three candidates’ names to the council, which has until Sept. 14 to choose one as interim mayor until November’s election.

Daily Record Read more

Fulop trying to keep people out of Hudson Dem fundraiser

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is urging supporters to boycott the Hudson County Democratic Organization fundraiser tomorrow night, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

New Jersey Globe Read more

A ‘Dreamer’s’ cancer battle influences her DACA activism

For the better part of two years, Cinthia Osorio was on the front lines in New Jersey of a nationwide effort to preserve a federal program that protects her and hundreds of thousands of young immigrants like her from deportation.

The Record Read more

Anti-ICE protest planned for outside Hudson Democratic Party gala

Immigrant advocates plan to protest outside the Hudson County Democratic Party’s annual gala on Thursday to bring more attention to the freeholder board’s recent decision to renew the county’s contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

NJ.com Read more

Lakewood town manager quits suddenly after possible email dispute

Township manager Thomas Henshaw resigned unexpectedly Wednesday after working just more than three years as the top administrator in this municipality of more than 100,000.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Couple in Johnny Bobbitt’s $400k GoFundMe campaign will take the Fifth, lawyer says

A judge on Wednesday ordered a Burlington County couple to testify under oath next week about what happened to the $400,000 they raised in a GoFundMe campaign to help a homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt Jr. — money their lawyer says is gone and that Bobbitt says they squandered.

Inquirer Read more

After 10 shot in weekend of violence, mayor says ‘We need more cops’

After a weekend filled with neighborhood shootings in Trenton, the mayor met with multiple law enforcement agencies to seek solutions, saying in a public statement that he wanted more cops on Trenton’s streets.

NJ.com Read more

Gottheimer: Saving SALT deduction to keep NJ competitive for everyone

Recently, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy released a study questioning New Jersey’s bipartisan effort to fight back and restore the benefits of the State and Local Tax Deduction — or SALT — for its taxpayers. The study claims that restoring SALT will only benefit a select few, not our whole state. In doing so, it totally misses the larger point.

The Record Read more