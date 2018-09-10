Americans Abhor NRA, While Media Has Moved on From Gun Control

The National Rifle Association is striking out with voters.

A new report from the progressive think tank Navigator Research shows the NRA has suffered “lasting damage” since the Parkland shooting. In fact, Navigator writes “the group is now underwater, and shows no signs of bouncing back.”

Over 1,100 people took part in the survey, which was conducted last month. Many respondents said stronger gun laws would be an important issue in their midterm election votes. This is a major change from years past, in which gun control measures were quickly struck down by the NRA.

Public opinion of the organization has usually suffered after mass shootings like Columbine and Newtown, when media coverage tuned people into gun control issues. These news reports “contributed to and sustained the NRA’s declining popularity,” the Navigator study said.

But support for the NRA usually rebounds thanks to the group’s intense lobbying. Now, however, that’s no longer the case.

Navigator’s work, along with other surveys, show the NRA’s reputation has persistently plummeted since Parkland. Over half of Americans now report an unfavorable opinion of the NRA and its leaders, Wayne LaPierre and Oliver North.

“It’s changed from a popular organization that politicians feared to an unpopular organization that politicians try to distance themselves from,” Margie Omero, a partner at public opinion firm GBA Strategies and one of Navigator’s pollsters, told Observer. “The emphasis and the energy on this issue is coming from the gun control side, so it’s not surprising the NRA can’t rebound.”

Other polling projects have echoed Navigator’s findings. The Center for American Progress (CAP) found that 53 percent of Americans consider the NRA “a political organization that fights to weaken gun laws,” and as such, corporations should not do business with them.

“The NRA has made a deliberate choice to take a very extreme, hardline approach when it comes to the issue of gun violence and has become increasingly more extreme in its messaging,” Chelsea Parsons, CAP’s vice president of gun violence prevention policy, told Observer. “That hyper-extreme messaging is really not resonating with a majority of Americans, who are sick and tired of the gun violence problem in this country. They’re looking for solutions and prevention, and that’s not what you get from the NRA.”

The American people are actually ahead of the media on this issue. News outlets largely stopped covering gun control after the March for Our Lives, just as they abandoned the issue after past mass shootings. So now the public is taking the lead in anti-NRA activism.

“Parkland, and guns more broadly, have receded from daily news coverage, yet the NRA remains unpopular,” the Navigator study read.

“Even though there’s less daily coverage, for a lot of Americans, it’s reached a tipping point,” Omero added. “This group is standing in the way of popular action.”

Ironically, the NRA has mostly stayed in the public eye thanks to the survivors of the Parkland shooting. They’ve moved the conversation from media to social media, and their refusal to shut up about gun control has kept the online conversation going. In fact, Parkland survivor Emma González now boasts more Twitter followers than both the NRA and its spokesperson Dana Loesch.

“They are much quicker than traditional advocates to call the NRA out for its absurdity,” Parsons said.

“People are engaging in the movement because of them,” Omero added.

The media better stay engaged as well, otherwise they’ll be left behind on this issue. The NRA’s slide isn’t as sexy as White House drama, but it’s much more important.